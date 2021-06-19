A measure aimed at reducing an academic achievement gap for boys in Florida schools was one of at least six bills formally sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.
Supporters of the achievement-gap bill during this year’s legislative session focused on lagging reading scores for boys. The bill (HB 7033) cited data from statewide reading assessments in third through 10th grades during the 2018-2019 academic year, with boys having lower scores than their female counterparts.
The measure would create a task force that would be led by the education commissioner or his designee and include educators, parents, the executive director of an early learning coalition and a lawmaker. DeSantis has 15 days to sign the measure, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.
Among the other measures received by the governor Tuesday were bills that would ease restrictions on the use of agricultural equipment in urban areas (SB 628), create a “Rare Disease Advisory Council” (SB 272) and bolster the duties of the state Office of Minority Health and Health Equity (HB 183).
