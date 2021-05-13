Graduating senior receives community and leadership award

The end of the school year is fast approaching and it’s time to recognize the achievements of local graduating high school seniors.
Most Volusia County public schools hold graduation ceremonies during the first week of June.
Alexys Hill, 18, is a senior at Warner Christian Academy, a private Christian school in South Daytona. She has a 3.8 grade point average and will graduate on May 21.
Hill was awarded the Midtown Leadership & Community Award sponsored by Pierre Louis at the Midtown Redevelopment Board meeting at City Hall in Daytona Beach on Tuesday evening.
She received a $500 scholarship, a plaque and other gifts.
“I am proud of myself,” Hill told the Daytona Times. “I was nervous at first about the presentation, but it was fun.”
Self, family, and community
The award was created by Louis, a member of the Midtown board. Louis is a retired U.S. Marine. He also was the director of the Neighborhood Networks Centers with the Daytona Beach Housing Authority.
“I am passionate about community service. I also believe if you want something done to do it yourself. This award falls into three categories of self, family and community,” he explained.
“I try to find that teen that exemplifies those three traits. I found a lot of wonderful kids achieving when I was working with public housing.”
HBCU next
Hill is anxious and ecstatic about graduation.
“I am excited and nervous at the same time. I am not particularly about having to leave my family. I’ll miss them, but I will come back,” she said.
After high school, she will attend Edward Waters College, a historically Black college in Jacksonville where she will pursue a nursing degree.
“I spent the majority of my life with students of other cultures. I want to be able to continue my education while being able to learn more about my people and culture,” Hill shared.
Scholar, athlete, leader
Hill is an active student scholar and athlete. At Warner, she played volleyball, basketball, flag football, track and field, and was a cheerleader.
She also is a Class 1A-Region 8 shotput champion in track in field. She holds her school’s record in the shotput. She also played semi-pro football with the Daytona Beach Wave Runners women’s tackle football team.
In addition, she is president of the Student Council, a member of her church’s praise team, Fire to the Nations Global Ministries, and is a member of the National Honors Society. On top of that, she tutors a sixth grader.
But high school wasn’t just a breeze for Hill. She also shares there were some challenges.
“The biggest thing was just learning how to balance sports and academics along with going to church,’’ she admitted. “Just balancing it all, keeping my grades up and doing homework.”
The coronavirus pandemic was also a challenge for Hill and students. The pandemic closed schools and altered education and forced many students to attend school online or at home. Many more kids fell behind.
“It’s been stressful and nerve-racking, but it’s been a different experience, which has made it fun because we always wanted to be a different class. At the same time, we aren’t happy about it,” said Hill.
Louis plans to award another student a scholarship next month.
Do you know of another graduating senior who should be highlighted? If so, please send an email with contact information to news@daytonatimes.com.
