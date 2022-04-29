Oceanfront property owners can learn how to safely illuminate their properties without endangering nesting sea turtles and hatchlings during a free Beach Lighting Expo from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the Daytona Beach Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive.
Staff from Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division, along with other industry experts, will educate residents about sea turtles, the county’s lighting ordinance and appropriate beachside lighting methods.
Local businesses and manufacturers will display their sea turtle friendly products, which include lighting fixtures, shields, tinting and window treatments.
Vendors will include Florida Power & Light, SESCO Lighting, Florida Lighting Associates, Blue Square, Lighting Aesthetics and SELS Solar.
Agencies and nonprofits that support environmentally friendly initiatives will also be on site.
They include the Volusia Sea Turtle Habitat Conservation Plan, Volunteer Volusia, Marine Science Center, Sea Turtle Conservancy, New Smyrna Beach Turtle Trackers, Volusia Turtle Patrol, Coastal Connections and others.
The event is sponsored by Volusia County in partnership with the City of Daytona Beach Shores.
Oceanfront property owners and managers, contractors, hospitality staff and others are encouraged to attend.
For more information about the expo or the county’s sea turtle program, call 386-238-4773 or email nweiss@volusia. org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.