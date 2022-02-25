A Black girl’s love letter to banned books

In early February, Texas State Representative Matt Krause started the act of book banning.
Krause placed 800 books in Texas school libraries on a watchlist. Reportedly, many of those books discussed racial topics. Following suit, many other states such as Tennessee attempted to do the same.
The Tennessee Board of Education even tried to pass a bill to make it illegal for schools in the state to even hold such books.
Books on these ban lists include “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker and the poetry book “And Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou – all that feature African American protagonists who discuss their racist experiences and prejudices faced while living in America.
‘Not good enough’
As a Black girl who grew up with her face always in books, this book-banning debacle is heartbreaking. I grew up around the projects of Cleveland, Ohio.
Books were my first love because they acted as a distraction from all that was around me. I could easily block out the sounds of kids shouting, gunshots popping and police sirens blaring when I was busy reading. Books were my escape, my refuge, the only place I had peace.
Not only did they offer me serenity, but they also let me know that being Black was more than I had been conditioned to believe. Growing up as a young child, I thought that being Black was synonymous with being not good enough.
I felt as if I had to be white, or as close as possible to it, in order to be of value. I was told I was “white” because I liked to read, didn’t like to get in trouble, and was one of the top students in my classes.
I took that as “white” meaning better because as far as I was concerned, those were all great traits. If “Black” meant being uneducated and troublesome, I didn’t want to associate with it.
I also lived in this white-dominated society, where I was fed the idea that white was better through the media. Being white, or as close as possible to it, meant being prettier, richer, and better-off in life.
This is something that many Black Americans have experienced, especially young Black girls. The idea of colorism and self-hatred doesn’t just exist. It was brought on by what we were taught to believe ever since our days in slavery. Its effects still weigh heavily in the Black community, even more so when I was a little girl.
However, when I read books that featured admirable Black characters (such as Claudia from “The Bluest Eye” or Sofia and Shug from “The Color Purple”), they acted as examples that being a Black girl was enough.
Black characters reassured me
These characters were depicted as strong, independent, funny, and cool as hell. They had the characteristics of women who were sure of themselves and that made them legendary in my eyes. I wanted their confidence and spunk.
They made me feel like there was magic behind my skin color and my fiery attitude. They didn’t conform to the idea that white or submissive was better. They taught me that being a Black woman was something to be proud of.
Hearing about these amazing novels being banned due to white people ``feeling uncomfortable” is nothing short of depressing. If the pen is mightier than the sword, then these books have the ability to break boundaries.
These books speak about the Black experience in its purest form – not through the lens of a white person looking to upkeep the sheltered view they have of themselves.
All people of all races and ages can learn from novels that speak about what is often not talked about. It’s not about trying to solve racism.
It is about taking history in its ugliness and learning to connect with people, even if their history is completely different from ours. It’s about finding what makes us all human so that we can be sure that America’s racist history doesn’t repeat itself.
Not only that, but it’s also about Black children learning that their complexion is not a curse – it’s a superpower. They deserve to know the pain of the people before them so that they can be motivated to guarantee that it never happens again.
They should know that Black people are more than they are shown to be by White America. A pen is mightier than a sword and so is the black ink that gives it its power.
Amber Courtney is a senior mass communications student at Bethune-Cookman University. She also is a current intern at the Daytona Times and Florida Courier newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.