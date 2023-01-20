Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises.
The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6.
We have a form of government in Daytona Beach that constitutes six areas politically labeled or named zones. There are six zones in the political landscape of the city. Zones 5 and 6 comprise most Black and Brown voters in Daytona Beach, more than 60%.
As a former chairperson of the Daytona Beach Housing Authority, I have witnessed first-hand hundreds of displaced families. Many of these families lost everything and some even suffered from a loss of life.
Countless numbers of children were forced to receive their education at home even though the home was not conducive to learning because many parents in the household did not have the equipment or knowledge to assist their children with assignments.
This alone, compounds the learning process for our children in those zones because the zones have limited community services and many vacant and deplorable houses.
Midst of pandemic
I truly realize that we have excellent and outstanding educators of color in Zones 5 and 6. I also know that many of these households have parents, grandparents or significant adults in the home that have marginal education and inadequate resources to help their children with assigned homework.
As a result of this dilemma, the pandemic played a devastating and significant negative impact on the Black, brown communities as well as our white communities in Daytona Beach.
The next crisis that our homeowners faced in Daytona Beach and Volusia County was the severe impact of two hurricanes. This increased the hundreds of families that were displaced in addition to the devasting impact of the pandemic.
Affordable housing does not exist in Daytona Beach and Volusia County, which adds to our crisis. City officials have been planning for years to provide affordable housing for its residents, but very little, if any results were accomplished.
Plenty of new houses are being built in Daytona Beach with an alarmingly high rent rate per month. But there are few real employment opportunities available to support that rent structure. Daytona Beach is considered a special events town.
The wages are low, and, in most cases, jobs are seasonal. I have seen one-bedroom apartments for rent at $1,800 per month. New houses with two bedrooms rent for over $2,000 per month.
On a daily basis, housing developers are coming to Daytona Beach and Volusia County, buying up many vacant houses at a very cheap rate. Most of these houses are used by the developers strictly for profit.
They purchase houses and repair them to sell to many residents who inherit the houses where families lived for years especially in zones 5 and 6. Developers get funding from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and charge minimum rent to our citizens.
This process has a profound impact on lowering property values in the city, especially in zones 5 and 6. Many cities, throughout the country are developing programs to prevent predatory lending, to promote repeat home ownership for those who lost homes during the pandemic, hurricanes and the foreclosures “massacre” and keep existing homeowners in their homes.
Affordable housing crisis
For generations, homeowners in Daytona Beach and Volusia County worked hard for many years to purchase a home and when they passed away, these homes were left to the next generation to keep and preserve for the family, but in many cases, that generation sold these homes to developers at a cheap rate.
This adds to our lack of affordable housing crisis. Each of us has much to be thankful for, our lives, families, friendships and work that fulfills us.
While there is no perfection in life, let us admit that the glass is more than half full for most of us most of the time. Thanking those who we love, admire, depend upon, and have work relationships with is important, but not expressed as often as we could.
My friends, we should always make a concerted effort to recruit and select public leaders that would better serve the community they represent. Try to respect our community leaders and public elected officials.
While we believe in representative government, who among us is brave enough to run for public office? We do not have to agree with all their policies…or lack of action. Silence and being complacent are not conducive to being effective.
Aggressively vote and give voice to your priorities through effective advocacy and stop complaining and blaming. Confront those who think complaining about problems is all they should do. Whining is not as good as winning.
Both optimism and negativity are contagious.
During the pandemic, it was obvious to note that we lived in a high-tech, low-touch culture governed by beeps, buzzes, and blinking lights of technology.
Often this exposes our children and their parents in deprived households with the inability to understand and navigate this technology at home for their children.
As time is compressed, stress grows, our immediate response raises expectations and requirements from our school systems, reduces careful consideration, and makes the parents and students more prone to making mistakes and increases our students’ failure rate in school.
Finally, lack of affordable housing, the pandemic and two major hurricanes are real and deeply felt. My sincere sympathy goes out to all affected families.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is the founder, president/CEO of Save Children Save Schools, Inc.
