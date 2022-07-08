The media is constantly reporting the main problem surrounding the shootings in this country is the inability to control the purchasing of guns, especially guns of mass destruction.
I agree gun control is a serious concern but the number one challenge with our young people starts at home. Children didn’t ask to be born. Children imitate adult behavior, good or bad.
Too many homes have guns displayed throughout the household.
Who allowed them to purchase these guns and who taught them how to use them? I believe that the multi-faceted violence issue deserves our attention so that parents and elected officials hear the voices of citizens who support a balanced approach to this public policy debate about gun control.
After witnessing all the young people involved in gun violence, as a concerned citizen, career educator and an advocate for our youth, I am compelled to write this article.
These criminal acts that have infected our nation are consistently motivated by vicious hatred as their dominant emotion. Murder is the ultimate act of rage. Mass murder of innocent victims is far and away the most heinous of all crimes.
The vast majority of these killings are done by teenagers. Where are the parents or the significant adults in the household? It is obvious by now that there are no neighborhoods immune to all these mass shootings by our young people.
Mass shootings
What is not complicated and undeniable is the deep feeling of sorrow. If only this and other acts of mass murder did not happen.
But the reality is that we live at a time when the death and wounding of innocents has become all too routine.
We live with a generation of young people whose lives have been imperiled too many times…almost to the extent that they have a fatalistic expectation of their future. Fear is commonplace in too many young minds.
Where do these young people learn so much hate and violence? Who do you blame for our young people’s violent behavior?
When schools, houses of worship, stores and concerts are transformed into shooting galleries, we must no longer believe that the rhetoric of self-righteous political voices is enough to make positive change in our laws and systems.
This agonizing series of mass murders and threats plague our nation. Hate is a perverse and powerful motivator. Fighting the forces of evil must be a priority for everyone who cares about our individual and collective futures.
In every single one of those mass shootings, the perpetrator used an AR15 or other semi-automatic weapon to maximize the impact of the slaughter.
How does a teenager acquire such weapons of mass destruction? We should join forces with our law enforcement, public health allies, reform advocates, judges, state attorneys, elected officials, religious and community leaders and concerned citizens, this includes the families affected by firearms violence to force needed legal redirection.
Local at-risk program
Currently, I am making a concerted effort to work with state attorneys, judges, sheriffs, police chiefs, superintendents of schools, elected officials, churches, community leaders and concerned citizens in Volusia County.
Hopefully, these entities will assist me to save our children and save our schools. The program is for troubled/ at-risk males and females, 17 years and under to give them a second chance to sentencing.
The training offers an Alternative Diversion Program which requires parents, grandparents and/or significant adults in the household to be held responsible for their children’s behavior.
Too many of our young people in this state and around the country are completely out of control. We have to now hold the parents, grandparents and/or significant adult in the household accountable for their children’s behavior.
God didn’t make any dumb children. God didn’t make any bad children. We, as adults, made them dumb and bad because children imitate adult behavior.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is an educational consultant for pre-K-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents. He is also a motivational speaker, author, former classroom teacher, superintendent of schools, college professor, college president and chancellor.
