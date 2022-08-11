As we wound down from the unveiling last month of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s statue in Statuary Hall, I reminisced and jotted down some points:
The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center was finally completed. Dr. Oswald P. Bronson got his wish in 2002 for a facility large enough to hold all our students at one time – a 2,400-seat auditorium on our campus.
In 2004, the celebration of our centennial anniversary was launched. The top 100 alumni were named and honored during the 2005 Gateway Classic Weekend in Jacksonville. Their names were on the stadium jumbotron during each quarter of the game. The chairman of our Board of Trustees, a Southern University Alumnus, awarded $25,000 to B-CC and Southern University.
Our fifth president, Dr. Trudie Kibbe Reed, was inaugurated in January 2005. She followed 57 consecutive years of leadership by two giants, Dr. Richard V. Moore and Dr. Oswald P. Bronson.
The bronze statue of Dr. Bethune was unveiled on the grounds of the Performing Arts Center in 2005. It was, and still is, an awesome figure that adds to the beautiful building and grounds.
The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Foundation was reopened on April 28, 2011, after being closed for four years.
I accompanied a group of alumni, students and campus representatives to Tallahassee in 2013 for the induction of Dr. Bethune into the Florida Civil Rights Hall of Fame. A long day, but one that was well worth the sacrifices.
The 2014 National Alumni Association annual meeting, which is usually held the fourth week in June, was moved to the second week in July to coincide with Dr. Bethune’s birthday on July 10. The change was made because the conference was held in Washington, D.C. We toured the National Council of Negro Women, Inc., headquarters, visited Dr. Bethune’s statue in Lincoln Park, held a formal tree planting program, and later took pictures at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., monument.
B-CU received national attention for having outstanding increases in our endowment during 2006 and 2007. It increased from $25 million to $44 million dollars. In addition, we received the first ever A+ bond rating by Fitch. Dr. E. Dean Montgomery, chief financial officer, joined our staff in 1999 and right up until his death in December 2011, our financial picture was healthy, and our beloved institution was on solid ground.
What happened?
Then a statement caught my eyes: “The MMBNAA [Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association] is an independent organization. It is not affiliated with and does not represent or raise funds for B-CU.”
I had heard about this and had seen it a couple of times. But on that Wednesday morning, it took on a new meaning, one that made me feel entirely different. All of the excitement, feelings of accomplishment, pride, were zapped and replaced by anxiety.
How in the world did we get to this point? The Board of Trustees severed with and filed a suit against the Bethune-Cookman College National Alumni Association. It created a new alumni organization to replace the NAA.
It was our understanding the NAA and other ancillary organizations fell within the purview of the president. If so, why was the BOT [Board of Trustees] involved? The relationship and performance of the NAA as a partner had always been good. Differences were addressed and amicable resolutions were sought. What happened this time?
Over the course of a few weeks, here are some of the comments that were being considered. This happened as I tried to make sense of this volatile situation.
I received a call about sponsoring another tour of local high schools, similar to the one held in 2013 when the university awarded $845,000 to a group of high achievers. It was the first and only time this has been done. Since it was previously sponsored by the university and the Duval/Nassau chapter, the issue now is how could it be done under the new structure.
An invitation to join the university for the unveiling program was forwarded by a fellow Wildcat. We had over 500 in the Performing Arts Center for the local program and then the viewing of the statue unveiling. I was moved to tears when the statue was unveiled. The tribute to the daughter of former slaves representing Florida in the halls of our nation’s capital is simply awesome. .
We must resolve this situation with the BOT severing ties with the NAA. It’s potentially damaging for our long-term sustainability. Some of the chapters are in a hold pattern. They want to do what they have always done – assist the university with protecting our founder’s legacy.
A follow-up to a potential sponsor for the Duval/Nassau Alumni chapter’s annual Scholarship Gala prompted this response: “If you would kindly email me an invoice (for my records) for a table at the scholarship event, i. e. whom to make the check out to, amount, etc., I’ll be a sponsor again.”
Frustrated supporters
This supporter stated, “I don’t know what’s going on, who to give money or support to. It’s frustrating!”
Donors don’t just write checks; they do research before writing checks. If they feel you don’t merit or deserve their money, you will not get it. Dr. Bethune’s record is well-documented. What’s happening at her school now?
An alum stated that he gave one small donation to Oakwood University in 2011 or 2012. They have received their bi-annual magazine each time it has been produced since then.
This was brought to the attention of our leaders who said the magazines are too expensive to produce and it takes herculean efforts to get articles, stories, etc. We must find a way to produce a quality product that presents a positive image of the university, the students and alumni.
Another alum reported she attended Spelman for one year in the 1960s and has been on their call list since then. She graduated from B-CU and has made only a few small donations over time to Spelman. She also receives their quarterly magazine.
Cultivation, connectivity and keeping in touch are all part of development, continuous improvement and fundraising.
Note from Duval/Nassau Chapter, July 4th: “College Send Off.” Due to current discord with the university and the lack of access to receive student information from the Admissions Office, we will not host our usual drive-by college send off at Watson Realty. Instead, students that plan to begin college at the university in the fall of 2022 will be invited to our Chapter Meet & Greet on Thursday, August 4, in which they will receive gift bags and have the opportunity to network with potential mentors/alumni. . .”
The point : Bethune-Cookman University is the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni, supporters, ancillary and auxiliary groups. This is not a group of competitors. We are not adversaries. We are one! We are an education provider, a nonprofit business. Our commitment is to provide the highest justifiable quality at the lowest reasonable cost.
The stakes are too high for us to continue on the current path. We should be strengthening our chapters instead of trying to dismantle and disenfranchise the organization. The results have been overwhelmingly positive over the years and the future could be even better.
A. Ray Brinson, Class of 1969, served 30 years on Bethune-Cookman’s Board of Trustees, served two terms as the B-CU National Alumni Association president, and was chapter president of the former Duval/Nassau B-CU Alumni chapter. He also is a former executive director of the B-CU Gateway Classic football game.
