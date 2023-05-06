The Florida Courier’s April 28 front page story titled, “With dropped lawsuit, B-CU vs. alumni battle heats up,” is the latest installment of the years-long, continuing (but unnecessary) drama at Bethune-Cookman University. It’s crystal-clear why the resignation of the entire B-CU Board of Trustees (BOT), starting with current Board Chairman Belvin Perry, is as necessary now as it ever was.
Other facts about B-CU’s lawsuit against former President Edison Jackson and others:
• B-CU hired one of the world’s largest and most expensive law firms, Greenberg Traurig, to file it. Greenberg is a multinational law firm that, as of 2022, is the ninth largest law firm in America. Today, the firm has 44 offices worldwide and approximately 2,650 attorneys. The firm wasn’t much smaller when B-CU retained it in 2018.
• B-CU’s lawyers filed a sprawling, well-publicized 164-page lawsuit that accused Jackson, former Vice-President of Institutional Advancement Hakim Lucas, and former Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Gonsalves – calling them “the Jackson Triad” – of a planned Mafia-style takeover of B-CU. The three allegedly set the stage “for the school to suffer through unprecedented financial and managerial improprieties that were engineered, condoned, or permitted to occur” by them, wrote the lawyers.
• All three denied the allegations in their legal responses and asked the court to dismiss B-CU’s lawsuit and strike its allegations as “defamatory... impertinent and scandalous.” Jackson attempted to get the lawsuit dismissed, which didn’t happen, and the allegations were not stricken.
Jackson’s response: “...Interim President Hubert L. Grimes, Ms. (Sharon) Dudley (B-CU’s in-house lawyer), members of the Board of Trustees, law firms, accounting firms, and consulting firms, had direct roles in either negotiating, evaluating, or approving the dorm project in question... Jackson – either single-handedly or in tandem with any other member of B-CU’s then-leadership team – could not have moved forward with the project without the consideration, analysis and approval of these other parties. Each of these additional persons or entities likewise had fiduciary duties to BCU, and were obligated to faithfully discharge those duties. If Dr. Jackson (and others) failed in their duties, these others, by extension, must have failed as well.”
Current BOT Chairman Perry was on the board soon after the dorm deal was finalized. He was board chairman when the lawsuit was dropped. Almost all other board members from the Jackson tenure resigned or could no longer serve due to term limits.
• From July 2018 to February 2021, B-CU took no action in the lawsuit, despite the explosive allegations and its claim of millions of dollars in financial damage to the institution. B-CU was warned that the case could be dismissed if action wasn’t taken. B-CU voluntarily dismissed the case against everyone soon thereafter.
• Jackson, Lucas, Gonsalves, Grimes, Dudley, and BOT members – including Perry – were never questioned under oath. There was an initial round of requests by both parties for answers to written questions and for various documents.
But only Angela Poole – B-CU’s chief financial officer hired after Gonsalves – was set to be questioned. (She never was, and later filed a “whistleblower” action alleging B-CU punished her for alerting leadership of financial mismanagement. The university settled her case.)
Fast forward to 2022.
• B-CU hired Daytona’s s most politically connected and most expensive law firm, Cobb Cole, to sue its own alumni association in federal court. It started with a no-confidence vote against the BOT by the National Alumni Association of B-CU. Then Cobb Cole started sending “cease and desist” letters threatening to sue alumni availing themselves of their constitutional First Amendment right to criticize B-CU leadership on Facebook.
Then came a federal lawsuit claiming the Association, including its name, infringed on university trademarks. B-CU sued the Association’s president, Attorney Johnny L. McCray, Jr. personally.
This is the same alumni group that, under McCray’s leadership, established a $1 million endowment at the university; was the largest single donor to the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune statue project; raised and donated approximately $300,000 directly to the university after a 93-day fundraising drive; and raised alumni giving to 12 percent, thought to be the highest in the university’s history.
• During Perry’s board tenure, the university has never appealed any adverse ruling or judgment – other than in the alumni lawsuit. After pretrial motions, they have won settled lawsuits with every party other than the alumni association. The university continues to “blow money fast,” in rapper Rick Ross’s words, using the legal system in a bullying, Donald Trumpstyle effort to financially break the alumni association, a nonprofit group of volunteers. After losing a key court battle, B-CU filed an expensive appeal with little chance of prevailing.
• Florida’s Black elected officials are now involved, advising B-CU’s critics to quit complaining or risk losing state funding. Black legislators should be standing with alumni who have consistently asked B-CU for three things: organizational transparency, a commitment to exercising organizational best practices, and a legitimate national search for its next president (a national search firm has been retained).
Black politicians must not know that in January, some 300 B-CU students publicly protested to demand that Perry and the entire BOT resign for allowing living conditions to deteriorate.
They called attention to moldy and rat-infested dorm rooms, substandard athletic facilities, and poor cafeteria food, among other things. That attracted the attention of Black journalist Roland Martin, who brought a full production crew and his one million-plus online followers to Daytona Beach on Feb. 3 for a live town hall meeting.
“Not washing dirty laundry in public” has never worked for Black people generally, and particularly not for dysfunctional Black organizations like today’s B-CU. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature don’t need a rationale for giving or taking away allocations to the university. Black politicians, who are overwhelmingly Democrats, can only stand on the political sidelines and cheer or complain.
The solution? Black legislators, if they stop advocating for additional state funding for B-CU, have the influence to prevent Perry and the BOT from continuing their willful neglect of the university. They should have a “come to Jesus” with Perry and the entire BOT about dropping the lawsuit against the alumni association and McCray and resigning in the best interest of the university. It’s Perry and the BOT who are the threats to continued state funding, not students or alumni.
Politicians must stop rewarding B-CU leadership’s aberrant behavior. Right now, there is no incentive for Perry and the BOT to be accountable to anyone for their lack of financial and organizational transparency and abysmal oversight.
• Recent lawsuits against B-CU tell the tale. Since 2019, B-CU has been sued by three different people for allegedly failing to maintain its premises, including a student living area and an administration building. It’s also being sued by a nonprofit foundation for failure to account for and properly invest a $200,000 donation. Those issues – poor facilities maintenance and lack of financial responsibility – are exactly what students and alumni have highlighted for years.
Time to go
The corrosive secrecy continues. The Jackson lawsuit against all parties – including those B-CU lawyers called the “corrupted” Jackson Triad – was quietly dropped, after B-CU generated national media coverage when it was filed.
Though Jackson, Lucas and Gonsalves happily skipped into the sunset, their names – as is Perry’s – are forever linked to a financial disaster that happened under their watch and with the Jackson Triad’s enthusiastic consent. And the promised forensic audit to investigate how (and who) spent millions on the dorm scam hasn’t happened – and will likely never happen.
Meanwhile, B-CU is losing an expensive lawsuit against one of its most ardent organizational supporters, even after the association changed its name and publicly disassociated itself from the university at its request. As a result, alumni giving to the university has sunk to an appalling one percent. Alumni are voting against Perry and the BOT with their pocketbooks.
The current BOT can’t fix what’s wrong with B-CU. Perry and the current BOT members who allow him free reign should all quit. Now.
Charles W. Cherry II, J.D., M.B.A., is president and CEO of 623 Management, Inc., an advertising agency focused on online (smartphones, digital) and offline (print, broadcast, outdoor) messaging to Black America, and particularly Black Floridians. Contact him at ccherry@623management.com.
(1) comment
Belvin Perry should heed Mr. Cherry's logical, factual and reasoned words and resign. He'd be doing the university a favor..
Perry has the all-too-common character flaws of American judges. Because he's a judge, he thinks he knows more than everyone else about everything else. One need look only at the recent Supreme Court scandals to see that judges are quite fallible--just like the rest of us.
Look in the mirror, Judge Perry, and ask yourself what that guy staring back at you has really accomplished. Then head to a much-deserved retirement somewhere far away from 600 Marty McLeod Bethune Boulevard.
