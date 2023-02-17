Some historical perspectives on civil rights events from abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Dr. Carter G. Woodson and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to the historical beginnings of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, and Dr. King’s last speech on April 3, 1968, at Charles Mason Temple in Memphis.
Dr. King was an outstanding humanitarian, a great orator, and an excellent spiritual leader. His life was cut short at the age of 39 years.
Ironically, three other great African American men were assassinated – all 39 years old, and whose first name started with the letter “M”: Martin Luther King, Jr., murdered in Memphis, Tennessee,1968; Malcolm X, murdered in Harlem, New York,1965; and Medgar Evers, murdered in Jackson, Mississippi,1963.
Meeting Dr. King
The first time I encountered Dr. King was at the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington, D.C. I was a member of the Lincoln University, Missouri, Student Government Association. We took a minivan to the March with 10 SGA members from the university.
We were standing about 20 yards from the stage where Dr. King was speaking. As a young 19-year-old college student, I was excited, inspired and pleased to see thousands of people of all races at the March.
The next time I saw Dr. King was in New York after my godmother, the former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s campaign rally for U.S. Congress in January 1968. This was three months from the date Dr. King was murdered.
Dr. King was assassinated in my hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, on my birthday, April 4, in one of the neighborhoods where I grew up. The Lorraine Motel had a small ballroom dance floor inside where we would go after our high school proms.
Every year since Dr. King’s death, I make a concerted effort to honor him on his birthday in January and his death in April. These are extremely painful times for me. I have written numerous articles and done hundreds of speeches around the country about Dr. King’s life and legacy.
Today, I have over 100 family members and friends living in Memphis. When visiting family and friends, I avoid the former Marquette Inn/Loraine Motel, which is now the National Civil Rights Museum.
Because of the numerous rumors and allegations surrounding Dr. King’s life and legacy leading up to his death, it has become too painful for me.
Back in Memphis
On Feb. 2, 2023, I was in Memphis and witnessed the funeral of Tyre Nichols at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Tyre was beaten to death by five Black policemen.
This funeral celebration was symbolic to document all the killings of our Black brothers and sisters around the country. This is the same town where Dr. King lost his life fighting for justice for garbage workers, city workers, policemen, firemen and thousands of Black and poor people in Memphis.
Charles Mason Temple Church of God and Christ on April 3, 1968, was where Dr. King made his last speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top.”
I’m a country boy, born in Hernando, Mississippi and grew up in Memphis. The history of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee started with Mr. Walter Bailey.
He owned the original Marquette Motel, an acceptable and friendly place in the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1960s for Blacks to live, fellowship and eat. White hotels, restaurants and other such public places would not and did not allow Blacks.
Walter Bailey changed the name of the original Marquette Motel and renamed it after his wife, Lorraine. This is where the Lorraine Motel got its second name.
After Mr. Bailey’s death and the death of Dr. King, the Lorraine Motel was closed. It became an eyesore to the community with decaying buildings, prostitutes, drug dealers, daily crimes, squatters, the homeless and mentally ill.
A colleague of mine, Attorney/Judge D’Army Bailey (no relationship to Mr. Walter Bailey) wrote a grant that was funded for millions of dollars to clean up the motel.
The real history
Judge Bailey changed the name of the motel to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. Today, there is a courthouse building in Memphis named after Judge Bailey.
He established the National Civil Rights Museum to serve as an educational think tank and research laboratory. It was to highlight the vast contributions that Black and brown people made to the civil rights movement and to document the place where Dr. King was assassinated.
It is unfortunate that thousands of Black, brown and white people do not know the real history of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.
There were many, many “foot soldiers” who lost their lives struggling for the freedom of Black and brown people. The great work and sacrifice of these “foot soldiers” is never really mentioned, recognized or documented in the museum. God bless their souls.
I personally attended all Black public schools with many of them and we grew up in the same community.
God be with these brave Black and brown men and women as we celebrate this Black History Month.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is the founder and president/CEO of Save Children Save Schools, Inc.
