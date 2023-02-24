My Black and brown brothers and sisters, God gave all of us a “niche” or a personal viewpoint and ability to think for ourselves.
But, as the historian, educator and father of Black History Month, Dr. Carter G. Woodson stated, “When you control a man’s thinking, you do not have to worry about his actions. You do not have to tell him not to stand here or go yonder. He will find his ‘proper place’ and will stay in it. You do not need to send him to the back door.
He will go without being told. In fact, if there is no back door, he will cut one for his special benefit. His education makes it necessary.”
‘History shows that it does not matter who is in power…those who have not learned to do for themselves and have to depend solely on others never obtain any more rights or privileges in the end than they had in the beginning.”
Abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ famous quote was, “If there is no struggle, there is no progress. …this struggle may be a moral one; or it may be a physical one; or it may be moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and never will.”
The disconnection problem
We have too many Black and brown people that are totally disconnected from society. Mass media has completely controlled our people’s way of thinking and processing information. Because we are visual learners and what we see, read in various magazines, books, newspapers, and hear on radio or see on our phones and television becomes our reality.
Our thought process is critically distorted and some of refuse to research, ask questions or seek another view point. Many people of “goodwill” have gotten into serious debates and confrontations over hearsay, rumors, lies and allegations. Lives have been lost as a result of misinformation reported through mass media.
God gave us the capacity to think for ourselves, to experience things in life by doing. But, our system of life has embedded in us over and over again, to take the easy way out and let the system, politically, economically and through distorted information to have us to be lazy and solely rely on others’ thought process.
Some examples are: what we wear; where we should live; what we eat; how we should live; what we drive; who we date and marry; how to and how not to raise our children; what college or university we should attend or not to attend; what church we should attend and finally who we should admire as a celebrity.
As a result of these things, man and not God has complete control over much of our lives. It is very important for us to use our God given talents to study and analyze ourselves as opposed to being studied and analyzed by other human beings.
Man has determined who we should vote for politically and who is important and who is not important in life. Many of us have totally forgotten who we are and refuse to think for ourselves.
Tyre Nichols
In my opinion, Tyre Nichols’ funeral, is an excellent example of how his life, legacy and contributions as a young Black man were never mentioned, because his eulogy was completely politicized by people who did not know him.
The vast majority of people who were actively involved in Tyre Nichols’ funeral have never ever been to Memphis. What was really accomplished here? What changes, if any, will be made? Where were all the local people from Memphis and why were they not involved in the planning of Tyre Nichols’ funeral?
Where were all the Black elected officials in a city that is still majority Black? Who really benefited from the funeral of Tyre Nichols? I have a clear understanding of what happened. I was raised in Memphis, attended all Black public schools, baptized in church there and lived in communities near the Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church.
I have had the good fortune or bad to conduct many eulogies for family members and friends in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Memphis for more than 50 years. Tyre Nichols’ eulogy was totally inappropriate and it certainly did not address him nor speak about the person he was. The eulogy was all about political organizations and their friends.
These people came into Memphis on February 1, 2023, 25 days after Tyre Nichols was murdered and beaten to death on January 7, 2023, to continue to promote their political agenda.
My friends, where are we going? What are we really accomplishing as a race of people? We are still allowing people to divide us and control our thinking and deciding what is right for us.
My final comment is when are we, as a race of people, going to learn how to support, appreciate and respect each other and not allow others to use us?
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is the Founder, President/CEO of Save Children Save Schools, Inc.
