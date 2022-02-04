Black History Month should be a time for acknowledgement

Once again, we are celebrating the shortest month of the year, February. For only 28 days, we will recognize all the struggles and contributions Blacks have made.
Black History Month, as defined by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, stated that most Black people have not mentally and educationally moved beyond this one month of February.
Black History Month should be a remembrance of important people and events in the history of the African American experience.
Its origins
This celebration originated in 1926 by author and historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson as “Negro History Week” and now known as Black History Month.
Dr. Woodson chose the second week of February because it marked the birthdays of Americans who greatly influenced the lives and social condition of African Americans: former President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist and former slave Frederick Douglass. Part of the aim of Black History Month is to recognize significant contributions to society made by Black slaves.
One of Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s quotes which relates to some Black people’s behavior says:
“When you control a man’s thinking you do not have to worry about his actions. You do not have to tell him not to stand here or go yonder. He will find his ‘proper place’ and will stay in it. You do not need to send him to the back door.
He will go without being told. In fact, if there is no back door, he will cut one for his special benefit. His education makes it necessary.
“History shows that it does not matter who is in power… those who have not learned to do for themselves and have to depend solely on others never obtain any more rights or privileges in the end than they had in the beginning.”
We continue to use the same tactics of marching, singing, giving motivated speeches at community gatherings and other venues. Nothing will change until we have some real and committed political and economic power.
The opposition will never change anything in the favor of Black folks’ rights’ until we exert some serious pressure, leverage, politically and economically. We had some 2000 Black political leaders elected at the local, state, regional and national levels in the 1800’s.
They were governors, lieutenant gov- ernors, U.S. and state senators, mayors, city and county council members and many other elected offices, mostly in Southern states. As Black and brown people, we voted in excess of 80% for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. It’s been documented that we have voted in large numbers.
Today, we have allowed other folks (whites) especially businessmen to finance our political campaigns. Therefore, they control how we vote, who and what we should vote for.
A need to reclaim
We have wealth. We need to pool our financial resources. Actively recruit and encourage strong, committed, self-sufficient, financially independent Blacks to seek political positions. Then come out in record numbers to vote and support these candidates.
We waste too much time focusing on our jealousies, insecurities, and disrespect for each other.
As a result, we continue to lose political positions at every level. We have allowed whites to systematically divide us on every front.
As a distinguished 1962 graduate from Frederick Douglass High School in Memphis, Tennessee, I’m often reminded of the words of the abolitionist and orator: “If there is not struggle, there is no progress.
Those who profess to favor freedom, and yet deprecate agitation, are men who want rain without thunder and lightning.
They want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters. This struggle may be a moral one; or it may be a physical one; or it may be moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and never will.”
No one will ever respect us if we continue to demonstrate that we don’t acknowledge, appreciate, or recognize our rich history. Too many of us still, today, think we have to get approval and permission from whites to conduct business.
Those who do not know or remember the past are condemned to repeat it. As a result of mass media, i.e., television, radio, newspaper, Facebook, etc., some of us think only white folks have made positive contributions in this country and the world.
Be the representative
For the record, some of the extraordinary inventions that African Americans made throughout history are stock car racing, horse racing, whiskey, baby buggies, clothes dryers, shoes, doorknobs, golf tees, guided missiles, heating furnaces, home security sys- tems, lawn mowers, pacemakers, remote controllers, toilets, blood plasma, cellular phones, telephone systems, traffic signals, helicopters, elevators, refrigerators, and hundreds more inventions.
The purpose of this is to highlight some of those contributions and encourage the Black community to boldly go after those things that represent a symbol of hope for future Black generations.
These inventors took advantage of their God-given talents to create products that simplified the lives of people in this country and all over the world.
Many of us possess similar talents. Now, during this Black history celebration, is the time for us to leverage that talent, energy and creativity to make a difference for our children and children’s children.
This is part one of my assessment of how we should celebrate Black History. Enjoy the reading. Stay in prayer, stay healthy and stay safe. God bless.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons, based in Volusia County, is the founder president and CEO of Save Children Save Schools, Inc.
