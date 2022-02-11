Celebrating modern trailblazers while honoring our past

PART 2
When celebrating Black history, the evolution starts with you and me.
We must stop the killings. Vote for people who are seriously committed to protecting, preserving, and willing to fight for our God-given rights.
This struggle has to be a history making process for the future of Black and brown people in this country, if we are serious about moving forward in a positive and constructive manner.
This is really what celebrating Black History all year long is about. Also, we should showcase our best and our brightest young people who are making outstanding contributions every day.
Living it
We have a moral, personal and professional obligation to document, with pride, all the positive contributions Black and brown people have made. This is another way to celebrate Black history.
The best way to understand our struggle and history is to live it in person, participate and witness it as part of one’s daily life. Many of us have never been to Selma, Montgomery, or Birmingham, Alabama, Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C.
If we had, it was as a vacation or a tour to take pictures. I lived and assimilated, voted, paid taxes, and was actively involved in all the above cities either as a college dean, vice president or president.
Most of us learned about Black historical events through mass media. Over 80% of this data is negative, distorted and contains misinformation about Black and brown people. There is no price tag on our experience and exposure.
We are a product of our environments and some of us have more environments than others. Therefore, we need to share those environments that we have been blessed to experience.
We can learn from each other, especially those of us that are old enough to have really lived the struggle. Black and brown people have to be willing to trust, respect and appreciate each other.
Age is not the key factor to learning. It is the exposure to life where one has lived and survived life experiences.
We all have stories
One of the main reasons I’ve written six books is because I was tired of reading his story. Many Black and brown people have a story to tell about their real-life experiences, exposures, and struggles.
Most are willing to share with other Black and brown people, if they will listen. Too often some of us refuse to even try to be educated and orientated about our Black History. I encourage everyone to read Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s 1933 book, “The Mis-education of the Negro.’’
On a personal note, I was an active participant at the 1963 March on Washington, D.C. as a 19-year-old college student representing the Student Government Association at Lincoln University in Missouri.
I was raised in Memphis, Tennessee where Dr. King was assassinated on my 24th birthday, April 4,1968, in one of the neighborhoods where I grew up. Also, I attended the 20th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, D.C. in 1983.
At that time, I was the dean of the College of Education and Human Ecology at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC). We need to study and analyze ourselves as opposed to being studied and analyzed by others, especially about our Black history.
The historical beginnings of what is known today as the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) was started at the first Afro-American Mother’s Conference held in Washington, D.C.
The Black mothers recognized the importance of schools and communities working together in rearing Black children. 1897 is the first known, organized, PTA formed by Black women in this country.
Today, the teaching of Black History and Critical Race Theory should be a viable part of Black, brown, and white folks’ daily education, just like European, Italian, Jewish and other histories. If we really and truly study our Black History, Black and brown folks were in this country first.
Taking and whitewashing
For example, in 1565, Black and brown folks founded the first city in this country, St. Augustine, Florida.
Some of us are easy to sway and we enjoy sharing any and everything we do in life with white folks. Too often whites eventually took our factual history and inventions from us through distortion, conniving or by force.
When are we going to learn from years of past mistakes? Too many of us are the most trusting and sharing people when it comes to whites. Case in point, the June 15, 2015, shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Nine innocent parishioners during Bible study allowed a young, white supremacist to join them in prayer. When they closed their eyes to pray for him, he opened fire with an assault rifle and murdered all nine of them.
It has been documented over and over again about the cruel and inhumane treatment of Black, brown and our Indian brothers and sisters.
Now, we are in poor, segregated schools, and neighborhoods, with fewer employment opportunities and many of our Indian brothers and sisters are on reservations scattered throughout this country.
Where did we go wrong, my Black and brown brothers and sisters? How did we let this happen? Who do you blame? How can we regain what we had in the past and teach our children’s, children about our rich history?
I’ve been the godson of the honorable Shirley Chisholm since I was 9 years old. We both retired in Florida and spent at least three or four days a week together. She was my mentor and godmother teaching me about Black history and politics.
Currently, I’m completing my seventh book about Mrs. Chisholm’s retirement from politics, her life in Florida and being a history maker for our people.
Finally, I’ve given you my personal, educational, and historical viewpoint of how we should celebrate Black history all year round.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is an educational consultant for pre-K-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents. He is also a motivational speaker, author, former classroom teacher, superintendent of schools, college professor, college president and chancellor.
Welcome to the discussion.
