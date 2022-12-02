It is unfortunate that the COVID19 pandemic created a devastating blow to all students of color throughout Daytona and Volusia County schools. This population of students experienced a tremendous amount of pressure from many sources.
Some of the challenges were deprived living conditions, peer pressure, cultural and racial concerns and inadequate educational resources in the home environment.
I am a career educator who has worked with parents and teachers for more than 40 years. I have observed too many students of color losing interest in education because of limited continuity, follow-up, mentoring and encouragement. The lack of consistency and accountability during the pandemic created a huge void for students of color.
I served for many years as a volunteer and licensed educational consultant in Volusia County and Orange County schools. I noticed the social, emotional growth and development of students of color was being seriously impacted by the pandemic.
Student learning opportunities were compromised because some parents did not have the economical, educational resources or knowledge base to assist their children at home.
In addition, parents were suffering through the health crisis, losing loved ones, getting sick, becoming unemployed, having to work at home and trying to manage their children’s needs while dealing with the pandemic.
Academic, mental impact
Students learn by doing and observing. Research tells us that there are three basic modalities of learning – auditory (hearing), kinesthetic (touching/ feeling, moving) and visual (seeing). The pandemic created a tremendous challenge for our students of color to stay abreast of their basic learning skills.
A positive and safe home environment is crucial for students to continue their education during a pandemic. Our major concern should be working with parents and especially those who have academic challenges themselves.
Having quality parental involvement in a student’s life is crucial and paramount to the continued growth and development of their success in school. The pandemic truly played a major role for students who were struggling academically and emotionally even before the pandemic.
My fifth book, “A Parenting Guidebook,’’ addresses the roles of school, family, teachers, religion and community in assisting parents with educating and rearing their children. The book serves as a great resource for parents to address academic problems created by the pandemic, especially for students of color.
It is a well-known fact that a parent is the child’s first teacher. It does not matter what the family circumstances are: rich or poor; young or old; married or single; formally educated or not.
That parent in the household is key to the child’s educational and emotional survival.
Navigating post-pandemic life
An effective parent/teacher partnership is encouraged for the academic success of the child. When parents, teachers, community and religious institutions form a cohesive bond by working together, schools get better and students of color get the high-quality education they need and deserve.
The pandemic played a vital role with students’ learning ability, especially students of color. Historically, we as a race of people, have always had challenges in life, but through working together, we were able to overcome these problems.
Our school system cannot do it alone. We, as parents and people of goodwill, must make a concerted effort to work with our students during these crucial times.
After the pandemic, it is very important to assist and educate our students about the need to get a quality education. We can learn from each other by sharing and caring. Listen to others’ viewpoints.
Share your child’s strengths, talents and interests with each other as parents or significant adults in the household. We need to utilize parents and community people who have a knowledge base and background in mental counseling, reading, mathematics and communication skills.
This can help our students through this terrible pandemic that has plagued them for the past few years. For all of us, there is such importance in educating and navigating our students through the pandemic.
We should be working with students by modeling for them how to become critical thinkers, to make intelligent decisions and to stay focused about learning during this stressful time of covid 19.
Finally, during the COVID crisis and beyond, the education of our students of color is only as good as the education we and our community can afford and provide. We must invest in our students. This is the best investment we can make.
When we invest in our students, we are investing in our future. My God-given motto is to help save our children, save our schools, never, ever give up on our children – because our children are an extension of us.
Our children are our greatest resource, and our children are our future.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is the founder and president/CEO of Save Children Save Schools, Inc. (www. savechildrensaveschools.com)
