Crisis is at the doorsteps of two-and four-year HBCUs

I have spent most of my professional life researching, serving, and studying Black two-year colleges and universities.
As a proud1966 distinguished graduate of Lincoln University in Missouri, my educational experiences were nurturing, stimulating, and enlightening. I received my doctorate degree in educational administration and supervision in higher education in 1973 at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.
I was fortunate enough to have many educational mentors who had served as Black college presidents. I admired them and wanted to emulate the commitment they had for Black colleges and universities.
Thank God for their dedicated leadership in maintaining our Black two and four-year colleges and universities for many years.
As an astute, excited, and driven student who had observed Black college presidents, I decided to write my doctoral dissertation on Black colleges and Black college presidents.
Dissertation dismissed
To my surprise, my all-white male dissertation committee members looked at the draft of my dissertation, entitled “Black College Presidents/ Black Administrators in Higher Education-Self-Perceived Role & Status.’’
The committee members responded by saying, “Kimmons, we don’t want to hear about “niggers.’’ They preceded to throw my dissertation in the trash can.
I retrieved my doctoral dissertation draft from the trash. I politely told my committee members to have a nice day and that I would return. This process happened three times before the committee members finally realized that I wasn’t going away.
Later, I reminded them that telling me they didn’t want to hear or know anything about “niggers” was telling me that Black colleges and universities and Black people weren’t relevant.
In the end, each of them stated, “Dr. Kimmons, when you become a college president, we want to work for you.” I was driven and determined to pursue my lifelong dream of becoming an outstanding Black college president.
I wanted to help save and stabilize Black two and four- year colleges and universities. Thank God, I did. I served well and was highly productive and professional for more than 30 years.
The HBCU dilemma
Every member of my family has attended a Black college or university. We all received a quality education from nurturing, caring teachers, and administrators.
My oldest grandson, four years ago graduated from Bethune-Cookman University with honors and is now leading a very successful life as a young Black male.
This fall, 2021, I have another grandson who will be attending Bethune-Cookman University as a student athlete, pursuing a degree in political science to become a lawyer.
This article is written with a great deal of pain, agony and grief because I have been writing about the demise of Black two and four-year colleges and universities for years. Most of the Black two and four-year colleges and universities today are in a crisis.
They are facing the dilemma of being closed, consolidated, or merged with a white two or four- year college or university.
One example of this is here in Daytona Beach. In the late 1960’s, the former Daytona Beach Black Junior College was merged into the white Daytona Beach Community College (now named Daytona State College).
HBCUs turned PWIs
There have been more than 20 historically and predominately two and four year Black colleges and universities that are now predominately white.
I don’t know of any historically and predominately white two or four-year colleges or universities in this country that are now predominately Black.
We have seen first-hand here in Daytona Beach the merger of a Black college into a white college. Why didn’t we, as concerned Black citizens, clearly see or understand what may be coming soon to Bethune-Cookman University?
We had more than 30 years of warnings.
The dual educational system wasn’t started by Black folks. It was created by whites who didn’t want to attend educational institutions and churches with Black folks. Integration meant something totally different to white people than it did to Blacks.
Most whites perceived integration as being in total control of the budget, decision-making and the hiring process. We forgot how we got in this dual system of racism.
We let our guard down and willfully made the transition into white colleges and white churches thinking we were seriously accepted by whites.
The intent of whites was to actively recruit the best and brightest Black community leaders, teachers, students, and athletes to attend white two and four-year colleges. This was the beginning of the demise and brain drain of Black two and four-year colleges and churches in this country.
After this, many Blacks started sending their children to two and four-year white colleges to be educated. The assumption was their children would get a better education and more exposure.
Also, if you were a highly recruited high school student athlete, hopefully you would have a better chance of getting drafted as a professional athlete. Some Blacks even believed that by attending white churches, the spiritual experience somehow would be more enriching.
B-CU’s white future
Years ago, I wrote articles predicting that Bethune-Cookman University would become the east campus of Daytona State College. Many Black people thought I was crazy.
I have done over 50 years of research and writing about the lack of growth and development of two and four-year Black colleges and universities. I knew the day would come when this conversation would take center stage.
Today, there are more than 10 two and four-year historically and predominately Black colleges and universities that are now predominately white; Tennessee State University, Lincoln University in Missouri, former Shelby State Community College in Memphis, Tennessee, and Kentucky State University, just to name a few.
Historically, our Black two and four-year colleges and universities 50, 60, 70 plus years ago, produced remarkable leaders in this country.
They served as college presidents, supreme court judges, medical doctors, lawyers, military officers, poets, life Insurance giants, community leaders, church ministers, business owners and politicians.
All attended Black two and four-year colleges and universities, Black law schools and Black medical schools. Where did we go wrong as a race of people? When did we let our guard down?
Why did we give up the hard work and commitment of our ancestors? They made tremendous sacrifices for Black children to get a quality education at Black two and four -year colleges and universities.
Black churches were forced to be built for Blacks by Blacks to learn the history of our survival and struggles through their educational teachings and of spiritual guidance.
A cultural crossroad
Today, in our city of Daytona Beach, we are at serious crossroads in education, religion, community, politics and business.
Even though we have Blacks in skin color in perceived positions of authority, my friends, we have no real economic or political power. Everybody that is Black in skin color doesn’t necessarily think Black.
I’m reminded of one of my educational mentors, Dr. Carter G. Woodson’s comments from his most famous book, “The Mis- Education of the Negro’’ (1933):
“When you control a man’s thinking, you do not have to worry about his actions. You do not have to tell him not to stand here or go yonder. He will find his ‘proper place’ and will stay in it. You do not need to send him to the back door.
He will go without being told. In fact, if there is no back door, he will cut one for his special benefit. His education makes it necessary. History shows that it does not matter who is in power…
Those who have not learned to do for themselves and have to depend solely on others never obtain any more rights or privileges in the end than they had in the beginning.”
Failing Dr. Bethune?
As one who has been blessed to be gainfully retired as a college president and chancellor for over 20 years, it is a sad situation to see our beloved Bethune-Cookman University in such dire straits today.
In my opinion, we, as a race of people, have allowed the institution to begin a downward spiral. In the past 10 years, with the appointments of the last four presidents, we really let the school fall into a serious state of decline.
Those presidents had little, if any, educational commitment, experience, training, or expertise in the area of higher education. They specifically had no training as an educational administrator working with Black faculty, staff and students at a documented and committed level.
I thank God for the legacy of the honorable Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, founder of this outstanding educational institution.
My friends, we definitely need this institution to survive to give many students, especially students of color, an educational option.
Bethune-Cookman is a quality institution with credible teaching faculty and staff, which is why I’ve encouraged and supported two of my grandsons to be educated there.
We can’t merge
If Bethune-Cookman merges with Daytona State College and becomes the east campus, the name will remain the same because of the national, historical legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.
Hopefully, my friends, this will never come to fruition. But we, as a race of people, need to mobilize the alumni, our political leaders and concerned citizens to save this great institution.
I think the powers that be are constantly planning to absorb our Black colleges and universities. Because of our infighting, instability, financial and accreditation problems in the past, we have put Bethune-Cookman in a serious position of receivership.
For years, we allowed Daytona State, a two-year college, to politically offer four-year degrees. Bethune-Cookman University built its long history of excellence in the areas of business, hotel/ motel hospitality management and nursing.
Now Daytona State, a two-year college, offers these same areas at the bachelor’s degree level. We have allowed them to take race out of the equation, now its economics. One can earn these same degrees, business, hotel/ motel hospitality management and nursing at more than 50% less expensive at Daytona State College.
This is a real crisis at the doorstep for all Black two and four-year colleges and universities, especially the private ones where the tuition is much higher.
Protecting Bethune’s legacy
Finally, my friends and colleagues, look at the infrastructure of the city. We have six city zones. Zones five and six are where I own rental properties.
These two zones are the poorest zones in the city and least productive and desirable to live in. The fifth and sixth zones receive fewer city services in the areas of small business opportunities, affordable housing, and crime prevention.
There are limited neighborhood outreach programs for young people, many abandoned houses and deplorable living conditions. This is why our city, and our beloved Bethune-Cookman University is in a crisis situation.
For the past 20 years, I have seen a serious decline in community development in zones five and six where about 75% of Black and poor people reside. Bethune-Cookman is the oldest post- secondary educational institution in Daytona Beach.
It has been rendering and providing quality education for students since 1904. Hopefully, because of the historical and national legacy of the founder, Bethune-Cookman University will continue its work providing quality education for needy students for many years to come in the future. Thank God for the legacy. Long live the life and legacy of its founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune!
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is the founder, president and CEO of Save Children Save Schools, Inc.
