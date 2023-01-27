The Rosewood Massacre started on Jan. 1, 1923. Now in January 2023, Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to massacre Black history by eliminating it altogether.
A cautionary tale
In 1996, when Republican Jeb Bush ran for Florida governor against Democrat Lawton “He-Coon” Chiles, a reporter asked Bush, “What are you going to do for Blacks?”
Bush’s response was, “It’s time to strive for a society where there’s equality of opportunity, not equality of results. So, I’m going to answer your question by saying, probably nothing.” That remark and a lack of engagement with Black leaders and voters led to a devastating loss.
By the time Jeb Bush ran for governor again against Kenneth Hood “Buddy” MacKay, Jr., he was singing a different and softer tune.
Bush co-founded the Liberty City Charter School with Urban League of Miami President T. Willard Fair. He worked with Florida State Representative Rudy Bradley and me to explain the message of conservative values and economic opportunity to African American voters. Working together, we flipped the state and have maintained Florida as red ever since.
History repeated
Unfortunately, current Republican governor DeSantis is about to repeat the Jeb Bush mistake of 1996 and the 2020 mistake of Donald J. Trump.
On Jan. 12, 2023, the DeSantis administration wrote a letter to the College Board informing it that Florida was rejecting its request for state approval of Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS).
The letter from the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Articulation was sent to comply with Florida’s Individual Freedom Act, also known as the Stop WOKE (Wrong to Our Kids and Employees) Act.
The law expands state anti-discrimination laws and prohibits schools and companies from leveling guilt or blame to students and employees based on race or sex. It created new protections for students and workers, including that a person should not be instructed to feel guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress due to their race, color, sex or national origin.
Yet Gov. DeSantis is doing the opposite. He and the Florida Department of Education are now removing Advanced Placement (AP) African American History and is barring high school students from taking a new APAAS course over concerns the lessons run contrary to state law and that it “significantly lacks educational value.”
A hard head
As our grandmothers used to say, “A hard head makes a soft behind.” DeSantis will lose his Black support statewide and more in the future.
The hard head of Ron DeSantis is confusing conservatism with racism. Failing to teach American history that excludes Blacks is racist and including Blacks should not make anyone feel bad. Students should feel proud that this country is inclusive of all, not exclusively based on color.
For example, the first person killed by British soldiers prior to the American Revolution was Crispus Attucks during the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770.
Jocko Graves froze to death on Christmas Eve 1776, while General George Washington led 2,500 soldiers across the Delaware River to capture 900 British soldiers.
Served since the beginning
African Americans have served bravely and with honor in every conflict of the United States. But unfortunately, unless you study African American history, you would never learn this in current history textbooks.
As a former military officer, Gov. DeSantis should understand that African American history is the history of the United States of America. He should not work to appeal to such a narrow band of Floridians with divisive language and a sharp tongue.
I and many others ask you, Gov. DeSantis, to not remove African American studies as an Advanced Placement course.
George T. Farrell is the chair of BlakPAC, the Black Latin Asian Knowledge Political Action Committee founded in 2014. It has successfully increased the number of conservative non-Whites elected to the United States Congress. Visit www.BlakPAC. gop. Contact George at george@blakpac.gop.
