There are good reasons why Michael Hayden has called out the Republican Party as being extremist and dangerous on an unprecedented level.
Unfortunately, many people will remain in total denial of this fact despite Hayden’s credentials and credibility as a retired Air Force four-star general and former director of both the CIA and NSA.
As a nation, we have reached the low point where we should no longer refer to the Republican Party as a political party but rather a political cult.
As we stop talking around the use of the word cult, do we fully understand why the GOP is a cult and how dangerous any cult can be when it becomes centered on the worship of one individual?
Strong leaders are needed in every American institution: government, business, military, religious and education.
We need our leaders to be men and women who based their thoughts, words and actions on having a sound vision, principles and purpose. We need our leaders to understand the value of collaboration and communication which builds trust.
We also need them to be men and women of character who are not tempted to pervert their authority for personal gain and admiration. If we find ourselves under the leadership of those who fail to meet these basic standards, how do we respond?
Reminder of Jonestown
If Donald Trump is the latest version of Jim Jones, then the GOP is the newest version of the People’s Temple. The story of the Jonestown mass murder-suicide is a grim but true story. It illustrates the dangers of a typical cult leader.
Like Donald Trump, Jim Jones was a charismatic leader who led a devoted following of people who believed everything they were told. As a pastor, Jones established the People’s Temple in Indianapolis in the 1950’s.
In 1965, Jones moved the group to Northern California, eventually settling in San Francisco. In the 1970s, his church was accused by the media of financial fraud, physical abuse of its members and mistreatment of children.
In response to the mounting criticism, the increasingly paranoid Jones invited his congregation to move with him to Guyana, where he promised they would build a socialist utopia.
Three years earlier, a small group of his followers traveled to the South American nation to set up a tract of land in what would become known as Jonestown. Jonestown did not turn out to be the paradise their leader had promised.
Temple members worked long days in the fields and were subjected to harsh punishments if they dared to question Jones’ authority. The members’ passports were confiscated, their letters sent back home were censored, members were encouraged to inform on one another and forced to attend lengthy latenight meetings.
At this time Jones was declining in mental health and addicted to drugs. He was convinced that the U.S. government was out to destroy him. He required Temple members to participate in mock suicide drills in the middle of the night.
Many of Jones’ followers willingly took a drink of poison-laced punch while others were forced to do so at gunpoint.
The final death toll at Jonestown that day was 909; a third of those were children. A few members were able to escape.
Today, too many people have taken Trump’s Kool-Aid and the Republican Party we once knew is now dead. The party of Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and Jack Kemp no longer exist. The danger is not over. Let’s hope the spread can be exposed and contained thereby saving the future of American democracy.
David W. Marshall is the founder of the faith-based organization, TRB: The Reconciled Body, and author of the book “God Bless Our Divided America.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.