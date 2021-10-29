Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s Statue represents B-CU’s legacy

The raison d’etre for universities is to graduate students called alumni. The responsibilities of alumni are to support the university as well as protect the legacy of the institution--to lift the founder and institution up as models for others.
As such, by 1932, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune recognized the importance of establishing a national organization of graduates of her college, now known as Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU).
The organization Dr. Bethune founded is now known as the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association (MMBNAA) and it has worked tirelessly for more than 89 years to ensure alumni maintain an active role in support of the institution through financial investments, recruitment of students, and other activities.
In 2016 an opportunity presented itself for a new and innovative way to continue alumni support for the university and our founder.
A legal cause made reality
Amid a nationwide backlash against Confederate symbols that followed the 2015 shooting deaths of nine African American worshippers at a historic Black church in Charleston, S.C., Florida State Senator Perry Thurston introduced a bill that eventually passed both houses of the Florida Legislature that called for the replacement of the statue of Confederate General Kirby Smith with a statue of Dr. Bethune in the U.S. Capitol Statuary Hall in Washington, DC.
Alabama, Arizona, California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Ohio have each replaced one of their first two statues as well. Many Floridians participated in the history making process and decision selecting Dr. Bethune as the replacement, not the least of which were B-CU alumni.
Alumni pledged their support when the university took on the challenge of raising funds for the statue replacement. And once the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc. (MMBSF) was established, alumni again pledged their support.
We were and are proud that our founder would receive such an accolade and wanted to do all we could to ensure its success.
When the President of the MMBSF, Ms. Nancy Rae Lohman, appealed for support to alumni at our national convention in 2018, we had already begun raising funds to help finance the effort.
‘Great Give Florida’
Earlier that year, the Palm Beach County Chapter appealed to its members to support the “Great Give Florida” campaign from which funds were contributed to the statue project because their chapter’s efforts mushroomed to include support from alumni all over the country.
In January 2021, the national president of MMBNAA, Johnny McCray and the alumni Board of Directors, rallied the organization members to participate in a webinar to learn more about the Bethune statue.
Because of that webinar, alumni contributions to the MMSF increased even more. Recognizing that Dr. Bethune had traveled to Italy and when the MMBSF Board of Directors invited national alumni leaders and others to join them in the blessing ceremony for the statue in Pietrasanta, Italy there was no way her Black roses would not be present.
Our ‘indispensable role’
Alumni who traveled to Italy to learn about the marble statue making process and who participated in the blessing ceremony included: Khalil Bradley, 2019; Jayson Douglas, 2019; Sheila Flemming 1971; Shonterika Hall, 2014; Jacari Harris, 2015; Johnny McCray, 1978; Stephanie PasleyHarris, 1996; Hannah Randolph, 2020; and Sarah Slaughter, 2021.
Some of the alumni sang the alma mater in one of the marble quarries and the words reverberated like echoes of light. In the end, this group of seasoned and millennial alumni were delighted to learn about marble sculpting and were breathless when they saw for the first time the statue of their founder that was created in Italy by master sculptress Nilda Comas.
Now that the marble statue has been unveiled and resides in Daytona Beach, the MMBNAA Board of Directors invited alumni throughout the country to come to see the statue on Oct. 30, 2021.
This event will provide alumni yet another opportunity to support our legacy and to witness the fruits of our nearly one hundred thousand dollars financial support of the statue.
More importantly, it will remind all of us of the indispensable role of B-CU alumni and the reason for the university’s existence—to produce alumni.
Sheila Flemming is a MMBNAA life member and the founder and president of the Black Rose Foundation for Children.
