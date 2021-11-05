“Fresh off a win on Saturday with a global corporate tax agreement, and some progress toward restoring the nuclear accord with Iran, President Biden returned on the final day of the Group of 20 summit on Sunday facing far more difficult challenges, including pressure to take stronger action on climate change and to make concrete progress on delivering Covid vaccines to the poorest countries,” said Jim Tankersley, reporter of the New York Times.
This is the first time since the pandemic, that the 20 wealthiest nations in the world got together, and there was a new leader in the United States. The summit was located in Rome, and many members who attended, “declared the gathering a success.”
Leaders again
Many of the members are upset with different members with personal issues, and there is a widening divide in the G-20. Many of the members say that many of the leader countries have hoarded vaccines, and squandered decades of opportunities to slow the warming of the planet.
“Also on Saturday, Mr. Biden met with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain to discuss rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, which Ex-President Donald Trump abandoned.
The different leaders are saying they welcome President Biden’s clearly demonstrated commitment to return the U.S. to full compliance with the agreement,” said Mr. Tankersley.
It is obvious that with new leadership, the United State can be considered a leader again on the world stage. President Trump was considered confusion and it was obvious, he was destroying our creditability as a global leader.
President Biden has staked the success of his presidency on consensus at home and aboard. President Biden has made the comment that the polls are not important to him, because they have a tendency to go up and down and can change with no reason.
Improvement numbers suffer
But his approval numbers in America are the worst, then any other president than Trump.
Many are blaming the Democrats, because of Senator Joe Manchin and, Senator Kysten Sinema, but the different factions in the party are also fighting each other.
The progressives refuse to pass an infrastructure bill, without a reconciliation bill. It is obvious that Biden needs a win, with a 42% job approval rating.
As things continue to get harder to pass a bill in the Senate with a filibuster, Biden must make some very tough decisions on every front nationally and internationally.
President Biden and other leaders will travel to Glasgow for a United Nations climate conference.
The talks in Glasgow are known as COP20 and come as the United Nations warns of a looming climate catastrophe.
The president struggles also include the battle to unify Democrats in Congress with the huge spending budget plan. Many Americans feel that the president did not have a good plan with the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Everywhere Americans look Biden is being challenged and some decisions can be criticized. The climate crisis in Glasgow does not recognize national borders, and many of the issues are global.
There are no easy answers, but Biden has the opportunity to fundamentally change the way Americans treat each other and does business nationally and internationally.
It is too early to access the success of Biden’s administration, but the passage of his bills can change America for generations.
Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@ bellsouth.net.
