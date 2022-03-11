Hats off to Fannie Lou Hamer and Shirley Chisholm

When I think of the life and legacy of the Honorable Shirley Chisholm, my godmother, I’m often reminded of these comments by four great Black women beginning with Fannie Lou Hamer and Shirley Chisholm.
Fannie Lou Hamer…. Is known as the lady who made the famous expression “I am sick and tired of being sick and tired,” in regard to the struggle to gain civil rights in Mississippi. She was born, October 6, 1917, in Montgomery County, Ruleville, Mississippi.
She died March 14, 1977, in Mound Bayou, Mississippi. She was beaten and jailed in Winona, Mississippi for attempting to register to vote. While she was traveling on a bus on June 3, 1963, state law enforcement officers in Winona, Mississippi took Hamer and fellow activists to Montgomery County jail where they were severely beaten.
She testified that she was beaten until her “body was hard.” She suffered a blood clot, severe damage to her kidneys, and required a month to recover from the assault.
As an instrumental figure in the struggle for civil rights, Hamer co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP).
In 1964, the MFDP challenged the all-white Mississippi delegation to the Democratic National Convention. Hamer spoke to the Credentials Committee members in a televised proceeding that reached millions of viewers.
She told the committee how African Americans in many states across the country were prevented from voting through illegal tests, taxes, and intimidation tactics.
As a result of her speech, two delegates of the MFDP were permitted to speak at the convention and the other members were seated as honorable guests.
Hamer stated, “One day I know the struggle will change. There’s got to be a change, not only for Mississippi, not only for the people in the United States, but people all over the world.”
Unfortunately, today, 2022, we are still experiencing the same intimidating tactics with many roadblocks denying and discouraging Black and brown people from voting.
In 1972, when Chisholm was running for president of the United States, she had an encounter with Senator George McGovern and Mayor John V. Lindsay of New York who invited Chisholm to Gracie Mansion.
“Shirley, are you serious about running for the presidency,” Lindsay asked.
“How many times do I have to tell you,” Chisholm replied.
Lindsay said, “But, Shirley, it takes thousands…”
Chisholm cut him off and said, “It takes millions, I know that…But I’m the only candidate who’s Black and a woman…You’re my friend, but I’m so goddam fed up with all this s--- you men keep putting down. You’ve got the media. You’ve got the money. I go out and get maybe five, six people to a meeting, and the press reports is…But you got the money to go out and bring people in by the busloads, so it looks like you get good crowds all the time…”
It was a delicious if fleeting, moment for Chisholm and, through her, for Black politics, 1972.
The painful truth is that in 1972, presidential candidates either are taking the Black vote for granted or, worse, they just don’t give a damn.
God bless these powerful sheroes and thank each of them for their contributions to women, especially Black and Brown women.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is an educational consultant for pre-K-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents. He is also a motivational speaker, author, former classroom teacher, superintendent of schools, college professor, college president and chancellor.
