History is repeating itself but not in women’s favor

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.