On July 13, a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune was installed in the National Statuary Hall of the US Congress, the first African American woman, honored for championing civil rights and the education of “the race.”
In 1904, when she founded the Daytona Educational and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls, the Civil War was less than 40 years from its end. When formerly enslaved persons and their offspring still suffered from the imposition of illiteracy, she was an advocate of the necessity of education to the socio/economic elevation of African Americans.
In 1923, the school that Ms. Bethune founded with $1.50 and six students merged with The Cookman Institute for Boys (founded in Jacksonville in 1872). Through several iterations the school has developed into Bethune-Cookman University, a historically Black college and university in Daytona Beach.
Dr. Bethune also focused on the freedom for minds and bodies, and full citizenship for African Americans. She became an adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and an advocate for African Americans from the schoolhouse to the White House.
The U.S. Capitol is adorned with two statues from each state which honor two citizens of note. Through Florida’s legislative process, Dr. Bethune’s statue was designated to replace Florida’s statue of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith who surrendered in Galveston, Texas, leading to the end of the war and the day we celebrate as Juneteenth.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Bethune’s placement as “trading a traitor for a civil rights hero.” She lauded Dr. Bethune as “the pride of Florida and America.”
Passing the torch
Lawrence M. Drake II, the interim president of B-CU said, “Our hearts are rejoicing today seeing our founder and namesake take her rightful place among the most distinguished Americans.”
Florida Rep. Val Demings, (D) and recipient of an honorary doctorate from B-CU, said, “Her labor of love could not be contained in her years on this earth. Her contributions will touch generations yet unborn. She was bold, courageous. And although her journey had its triumphs and its struggles, Dr. Mary Bethune never wavered.”
Thelma T. Daley, president of the National Council of Negro Women said, “All two million of us should be beaming with untold pride as our renowned Founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, stands majestically… in the Capitol of the United States of America!
President Daley paraphrased Dr. Bethune, saying, “My sons and daughters, you are the United Nations of the world. I pass the torch to you. Take the torch higher and higher. Build a bridge that unites men and women of the world in the name of freedom and justice.
Build that bridge in the name of tolerance. Build it in the name of human rights. Build that bridge in the name of peace and prosperity. Build it in the name of God.”
Dr. E. Faye Williams is national chair of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. Contact her via www.nationalcongressbw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.