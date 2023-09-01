How Black Muslims’ core values can transform the racial wealth landscape

In order to encourage economic empowerment, the Nation of Islam (NOI) put a strong emphasis on business education and financial literacy.
They founded a national bank in 1973 with offices in Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City that provided financial services like small business loans and credit cards that were especially suited to their members’ requirements.
The Nation of Islam also aimed to establish member-run cooperatives and small businesses in order to foster a culture of economic self-sufficiency.
Faith and fortitude
They established Muhammad Speaks Music Group, their own record company, to release albums from various rap and R&B artists.
In terms of economic justice and self-sufficiency, the Nation of Islam has left a significant legacy, and its teachings are still applicable today.
In order to build a sustainable business that generates jobs and supports the neighborhood economy, Black Muslim entrepreneur Khalilah Beavers opened the Halal Soulfood restaurant in New York City in 2019.
She did this by drawing on Islamic principles of economic justice.
Meals were donated to food banks, homeless shelters, and other charitable organizations as a result of Beavers’ dedication to social responsibility.
The development of impact Investment funds are another instance of how Black Muslims have applied these ideas.
The Black Muslim Investment Group (BMIG) is an African American-led investment fund that focuses on delivering financial returns while also achieving positive social and environmental impact.
Dr. Quiana M. Shamsid-Deen is the executive director of the Supreme Family Foundation, which focuses on delivering halal meals to seniors at risk of food insecurity. She also is an adjunct professor at the Georgia State University and founder of NyaPearl Solutions, which seeks to empower Black communities through education, advocacy, and economic strategies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.