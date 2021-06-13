How to lessen turbulent behavior during teen years

Your child has arrived to the grand old age of 10 to 12, when suddenly you wonder where has the sweet compliant child you once knew has gone? The teenage years are beginning to emerge and the creature that is exiting the cocoon is clearly not a butterfly. Why is this? And can something be done to lessen the growing pains experienced during this age of development?
Emotional changes
The strength of early teen years is not in the cognitive ability to regulate emotions. Emotional and physical changes that take place during these years seem to run ahead of the ability to regulate or control them. There may be unexpected outbursts, mood swings, back talking, rule breaking or anxiety.
Anxiety, the feeling of worrisome or nervousness, is especially common as teens are presented with new challenges and travel new paths. They become uneasy about what outcomes will be and the threat of facing failure in new adventures.
Generally, these tumultuous behaviors improve by 11th grade and parents can remain hopeful of brighter days ahead.
Parents should keep calm, be understanding, practice non-judgmental listening, set examples and be prepared to repeat great advice more than twice. Teens are simply trying to navigate the transition from childhood to adulthood.
Know their strengths and weaknesses
These simple proactive practices may help to calm some of the tension teens and parents experience:
First, begin as early as the first three years to get to know your child’s strengths and weakness. Determine a general direction you think your child will go in life but be flexible making adjustments as needed.
This awareness will come by keen observation. Have frequent conversations about what he or she thinks they will be when they grow up. This will help the child begin to set goals.
Encourage strength and interest with books and materials and take an active interest. Your child has purpose, a reason for being on this earth, and you can help them discover it.
Culture exposure
Next, be a seed planter. Have regular intentional conversations about many things and assure that your child feels loved.
The feeling of being cared for will provide the security needed to maneuver through challenges.
Finally, expose your child to as much culture as possible. For example, opportunities for field trips are everywhere. Keep in mind that church is part of culture.
The teaching that the church provides helps to impart ethical and moral seeds that will be the foundation on which later decisions are made.
Speak destiny over your child just as Joseph in the Bible, when preparing to die, spoke destiny over his sons.
Teenage years can often be turbulent. By applying a few proactive practices, we can lessen the turbulence and what comes out of the cocoon may be a butterfly.
Diana Potter is the founder and administrator of Mt. Calvary Academy in Daytona Beach.
