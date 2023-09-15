In the spirit of unity and progress, the civil rights work must continue

Editor’s note: This commentary was provided by Charles Bethune, Dr. Evelyn Bethune and the Bethune family, representing the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Family Legacy, Inc. The commentary is related to the 60th anniversary last month of the March on Washington.
As we reflect on the monumental significance of the March on Washington, it is imperative to not only commemorate the event but to recognize the urgent need to continue the work that began decades ago.
The mission, though historic in its achievements, remains unfinished. Today, more than ever, we see strategic efforts to roll back the clock, threatening to erase the progress made in the fight for equal rights and protection against discriminatory actions deeply rooted in American culture.
The March on Washington, led by visionaries like A. Philip Randolph and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was not just a demonstration of unity but a clarion call for justice, equality, and the end of racial discrimination.
The iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, though celebrated, serves as a reminder that the dream is yet to be fully realized. The dream where all of God’s children, irrespective of color or creed, live in a nation where they are judged by their character and not the color of their skin.
Remembering Dr. Bethune’s legacy
In recent times, we’ve witnessed attempts to undermine the very essence of the civil rights movement.
Efforts to suppress votes, unequal treatment in the justice system, and systemic racism are stark reminders that the fight is far from over.
It is disheartening to see divisive tactics aimed at pitting one group against another, distracting from the core mission of achieving equality for all.
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, a stalwart in the fight for equality, once said, “We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends.”
In the spirit of her words, we urge the youth and all citizens to come together, undistracted and united in the face of adversity. The challenges we face are not insurmountable, but they require collective action, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the cause.
The Bethune Family Legacy, Inc., stands firm in its commitment to championing the rights of African Americans and people of color.
We believe that unity is our greatest strength. Together, we can counteract the forces that seek to divide and diminish us.
We must remember the sacrifices of those who marched before us and honor their legacy by ensuring that their efforts were not in vain.
In conclusion, as we honor the March on Washington and the giants of the civil rights movement, let us recommit ourselves to the task ahead.
The journey is long, and the road is fraught with challenges, but with unity, determination, and a clear vision, we can and will achieve the dream of a just and equal society.
For a brighter, inclusive future, we must not rest. The work continues.
