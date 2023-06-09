The governor of Florida recently signed a bill that blocks public schools and public colleges from using federal or state funding for diversity programs, addressing a concern of Republican conservatives. Since the governor has the votes on both sides of the aisle – the House and Senate – he has taken the initiative to target educational programs on diversity, equity and inclusion in public education.
By signing this bill into law, the governor’s intent is to control Florida’s education system through regulating how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender in the classroom.
Diversity, equity and inclusion in public education issues are tailored to students of color, gender, sexual orientation, cultures, and abilities. These are factors historically used when considering students for admission, scholarships, or deciding which faculty and staff members to hire and/or promote in higher education.
The bill prevents and bars curriculums that teach “identity politics” or research theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression in our education institutions were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequalities imposed on a certain class and group of students. This is an attempt to eliminate the teaching about “critical race theory,” an educational way of thinking about U.S. history through critical research about racism, and slavery in this country.
‘Dumbing down’ the education process
This bill defies the understanding of what education should be about. It is teaching students how to think through issues and gives them a different set of experiences and exposures about life and people of a different race, sex and culture.
Also, education should expose students about the vast contributions that people of all races, genders, and cultures have made in this state and the country. The “fear” tactic will restrict what students can learn, what they will experience and be exposed to in this world.
The bill actively suppresses a student’s academic, cultural, enrichment and intellectual freedom. The bill is truly “dumbing down” the teaching and learning process through fear, racism and politics. We are creating a future generation of deprived and illiterate students that will not be able to navigate this life and their survival will be grossly limited.
Ironically, Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in May, 2021selected Dr. William F. Tate IV as the first African American president. Dr. Tate has done extensive research on critical race theory.
What a coincidence about this hiring, knowing the history of white educational institutions of higher learning when it comes to hiring Blacks as their chief executive officer.
The Baton Rouge newspapers wrote, “This will surely be seen as a milestone because of Dr. Tate’s race.”
This reminded me in 1998 when I was hired as the first Black Chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington, Indiana and the newspapers wrote, “The first Black Chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington’s history! Dr. Kimmons will be a major milestone in the city of Bloomington, Indiana with a Black population of less than 5% of African Americans.”
Taking a stand to do what’s right
During my tenure at the college, I made a concerted effort to address the diversity, equity and inclusion problems by hiring faculty and staff people as well as actively recruiting and admitting students of all races and genders to attend the college.
I received lots of backlashes, but we prevailed until I retired. Hopefully, Dr. William F. Tate IV, will do the same at LSU and take a stand to do what’s right. Also, I noticed that Dr. Tate received his undergraduate degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois where I taught undergraduate and graduate educational courses and received my master’s and doctorate degrees, respectively in 1970 and 1974. In October 2022, I was the first African American to receive the “Distinguished National Alumni Award” in the history of the university.
The governor’s bill is turning back the clock when it comes to educating people of color, people of different genders and of different political ideology. With this bill, public educational institutions are not allowed to advertise, market, or distribute my recent book titled “The Personal, Private, Professional, Political Life and Legacy of the Honorable Shirley Anita St. Hill Chisholm-Hardwick, my godmother, because she was the first Black female to be elected to the U.S. Congress in 1968 and the first Black female to seek the office of president of the U.S. in 1972.
What a tremendous disservice to Black, brown, white students and to students of different genders.
Historically, this racist attitude was one of the driving forces behind the creation of Black churches, Black communities, Black businesses, Black elected officials and certainly Black educational public schools, colleges, and universities.
In 1973, I wrote my doctoral dissertation on the Role, Status and History of Black Colleges and Black College Presidents. Some186 years ago, in 1837, Cheyney State University in Cheyney, Pennsylvania was created as the first Black public state college/university in this country.
The governor’s bill is reversing all the positive gains that Blacks and people of color, and people of different genders have made in this state and country. One thing we all must remember is, that Black and brown people did not create this dual system of government, whites did.
This bill that was signed into law, should be a serious wake-up call for Black and
Brown people to really exercise their God-given right and vote. Stay in prayer, stay healthy, and stay safe. God bless.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is founder, president and CEO of Save Children Save Schools, Inc. in Daytona Beach.
