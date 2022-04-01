Joy and pain: Observing Dr. King’s death

As we observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 4, I am celebrating my birthday. I was born the fourth month, April, the fourth day,1944, at 4 in the afternoon in Hernando, Mississippi.
This has always resonated in my mind as something special and God sent.
I remember when I was 44 years old and being asked by many of my friends, how does it feel to be associated with all those 4’s i.e., ….4,4,44,4, and 44 years old? At the time of my 44th birthday, I really didn’t give it serious consideration.
However, as I grew older and thought about Dr. King’s assassination on April 4th, I now realize how significant that date was to me. I believe God had a plan and wanted me to share with others the sequence of events surrounding Dr. King’s tragic death.
Dr. King was murdered on my birthday, April 4th, in my hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, in one of the neighborhoods where I grew up. How does one really celebrate a birthday on the same day of Dr. King’s death?
I observe by having joy and pain at the same time on April 4th. So many memories run through my mind on April 4, as I witnessed the tragic situation that was taking place in my hometown.
In 1968, Black garbage workers were demanding fair wages and wanted to be treated like men.
‘Wake up’ call
Racial tension was at an all-time high. Blacks were marching in the streets demanding to be respected, appreciated, and treated as human beings.
Dr. King’s April 3,1968 sermon in Memphis at Mason Temple Church, should go down in history as a wakeup call for all Black and brown people in this country.
He gave his final remarks known as the “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech. I not only witnessed the sermon but when I play the recording over and over again, it brings tears to my eyes.
I encourage all of us to seriously listen to the speech as we observe Dr. King’s death on April 4. To me it is a constant reminder of where we are as a race of people and how far we still have to go in this country and world.
Dr. King spoke of a vision that God gave him about getting to the “Promised Land” and said, “We, one day, will get to the Promised Land, as a race of people. This was Dr. King doing his personal eulogy the day before he was murdered on April 4. God had prepared Dr. King for his impending death.
Are we ready when God calls us home?
When I listen to Dr. King’s last speech at Mason Temple Church in Memphis on April 3, 1968, I’m reminded of many Bible verses which I will paraphrase. Micah 7:7, “Therefore, I will look unto the Lord; I will wait for the God of my salvation: My God will hear me.”
This my friends and family is where Dr. King stated that he had seen the Promised Land and he was ready to get there and we, as a race of people, will also join him one day in the Promised Land that God has provided for us.
‘Land of Canaan’
On that day, April 3, 1968, the Lord said to Dr. King, “I will give to you and to your descendants after you, the Promised Land of your sojournings, all the land of Canaan, for an everlasting possession… (Genesis 17:8).’’
In Genesis 50:24, Joseph (Dr. King) said to his brothers, “I am about to die, but God will surely take care of you and bring you up from this land to the land which He promised on oath to Abraham, to Isaac and to Jacob.”
Finally, as God was speaking to Dr. King, I’m citing John 14:1-3, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in Me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
On April 4, 1968, God came and received Dr. King into his mansion to live with him forever. If you have faith and believe in God, he will believe in you and me too. Everything is possible for those who truly believe.
This, my family and friends, speaks directly about the mindset of Dr. King as he did his final speech on April 3,1968 at Mason Temple Church. I have paraphrased the Bible verses to associate my thoughts, spiritually, with what the Lord was saying to Dr. King and the people.
These Bible verses, I think, are truly God sent and appropriate for the occasion leading up to Dr. King’s death on April 4, 1968. This is why Dr. King stated that he had seen the Promised Land and he just wanted to do God’s will.
A constant reminder
To me, it is a constant reminder of how fragile and short life is on this earth. Dr. King’s death on April 4, 1968, at the age of 39 and my 24th birthday keeps me abreast of how precious life is. It also reminds me that Medgar Evers and Malcolm X both were assassinated at the age of 39.
They were trying to liberate Black and brown people in this country and protect our civil and human rights. I thank God every day for those three great giants, brave, strong, and visionary young men who laid down their lives trying to give Black and brown folks some freedom from racism.
My God given ministry after I retired as a career educator and college president, was to make a concerted effort to help save our children and save our schools.
This is my contribution to observing Dr. King’s death and my birthday on April 4. What is your contribution in observing Dr. King’s death?
Do you remember or even think about it? While we are honoring April 4 as Dr. King’s death, hopefully, Black, and brown people and people of all races will use this day to learn our rich history. Let this day teach us to appreciate the sacrifices and contributions Dr. King made for all of us.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is an educational consultant for pre-K-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents. He is also a motivational speaker, author, former classroom teacher, superintendent of schools, college professor, college president and chancellor.
