Currently, the Architect of the Capitol fulfills on average more than 100,000 flag requests from lawmakers annually.
Therefore, it is not unusual for a member of Congress to request a flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol and have it presented to constituents in honor of special occasions, patriotic service, or memorials.
However, it is hard to fathom how a person who was arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and then sentenced to 60 days in prison be worthy of receiving a commemorative flag flown from the very building they previously attacked.
Dr. Simone Gold is founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that is known for touting unproven claims, disinformation, and conspiracy theories during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The day before the Jan. 6 attack, Gold spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally where she further promoted vaccine misinformation.
The next day, she was part of a group of rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol where she later spoke through a megaphone to fellow rioters gathered in Statuary Hall. Yet, upon her release from federal prison Republican Rep.
Louise Gohmert presented gold with an honorary American flag recently flown above the U.S. Capitol. Gohmert claimed that Gold was “a political prisoner”, a term used by many supporters of former President Donald Trump to inaccurately describe the prosecution and incarceration of January 6 defendants.
Dr. Simone Gold is an insurrectionist, and she is also a MAGA Republican. Gohmert is a MAGA Republican lawmaker who is more than happy to rally to the defense of those charged in connection with the insurrection.
‘Threats to democracy’
As we recognize the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our nation, we do so with the facts and truth about the Jan. 6 domestic attack being whitewashed before our very eyes.
According to an August NBC poll, “threats to democracy” has overtaken the cost of living, jobs and crime as the main issue facing American voters.
The 2022 midterm election is a pivotal moment which is why former President Barack Obama is not only appearing publicly with congressional and gubernatorial candidates but will also campaign in secretary of state races in key battleground states.
When President Biden gave his “battle for the soul of the nation” address in prime time, it was long overdue.
During his critical speech, not only did the president make clear that equality and democracy are under assault, he identified Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans as the ones representing an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.
The speech was an all-hands-ondeck call for re-engagement and the need to vote. “I am an American president—not the president of red America or blue America, but of all America.” Biden said.
What’s more important
With Black men voting for Donald Trump in double digits in 2020, it shows that Black people are not monolithic. During past elections, a Republican may have specific reasons why they could not vote for a Democrat.
The same is true about a male voter having reasons for not supporting a female candidate or a white voter not supporting a Black candidate. Regardless of their reasons, these are not normal times.
As a result, President Biden rightfully exposed MAGA Republicans as a true threat. But his speech was not meant to correct Republicans who embrace the redefining of history and patriotism.
As individuals, we have to ask ourselves what is more important? Current democracy or future fascism?
David W. Marshall is the founder of the faith-based organization, TRB: The Reconciled Body, and author of the book God Bless Our Divided America.
