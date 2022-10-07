Never too late to appreciate a former president

Maintaining positive traditions has always been a critical piece of our American society. They help to form the foundations of our families and society.
Traditions reinforce values such as freedom, faith, integrity, a good education, personal responsibility, a strong work ethic, and the importance of being selfless. Continuing traditions becomes a form of respect and remembrance for the struggles and sacrifices of those before us.
Traditions offer the chance to say “thank you” for past contributions and to celebrate diversity while uniting us as a country.
In 2012, President Obama used the White House portrait unveiling tradition to show the nation some degree of cross-party appreciation. When referring to George W. Bush, he said, “We may have our differences politically, but the presidency transcends those differences.”
Honoring Obamas
Last month Barack and Michelle Obama finally returned to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits. After 10 years, it brought back the long-standing tradition of a first-term president welcoming a predecessor—regardless of party—to the White House to unveil their official portraits.
Before Obama and Bush, Bush hosted the Clintons in 2004, and the Clintons hosted George H.W. and Barbara Bush in 1995. It was a tradition that did not take place during the Trump years. It is easy to allow rituals to become trivialized or even forgotten, but the Obama unveiling held added historical significance.
While the true reason for stalling Obama’s portrait process in 2017 may never be made public, the message is clear. It was disrespectful not only to the Obamas but to the office Trump held. At a time of political and racial divisions, it denied the nation a rare moment of harmony and camaraderie.
It also set the wrong tone because recognizing the first Black family to occupy the White House represents a prideful moment for citizens of color. President Biden is a man of tradition.
By inviting the Obamas back to the White House for their unveiling ceremony, Biden showed that it is never too late to appreciate a former president. The most recent president to not attend an official portrait unveiling was Jimmy Carter, who requested not to have a ceremony.
The next Carters?
Jimmy Carter is a different and selfless man. We should appreciate former president Carter more each day, especially when we hear the daily news about former president Trump.
Jimmy Carter is the oldest living former president; he celebrated his 98th birthday on the first day of October. Many would say his greatest achievements were accomplished after leaving the presidency.
He is a living example of a great leader and humanitarian by demonstrating no matter what
He chose not to have the type of recognition that goes with being a former president.
And while current politicians try so hard to be the next Trump, where are the future Jimmy Carters?
David W. Marshall is the founder of the faith-based organization, TRB: The Reconciled Body, and author of the book God Bless Our Divided America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.