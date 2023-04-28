Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.