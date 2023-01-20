George Santos, a 34-year-old Republican congressman-elect, has gained notoriety before even coming to Washington. He was elected to the Congress from a Long Island, New York, district this fall on a resume and a campaign constructed on breath-taking fabrications.
He lied about where he lives. He lied about where he works. He lied about creating a nonprofit organization called Friends of Pets United. He lied about where he went to high school. He lied about graduating from college.
He lied about being a landlord owning 13 properties.He lied about having four employees shot in the Pulse nightclub shooting. He lied about his mother’s career. He lied about his mother’s death, claiming that she was a victim of 9/11 when she died in 2016. He lied about being of Jewish heritage.
And he probably lied about his income and his wealth. He claimed assets of a million, and income of $750,000. He loaned his campaign $700,000. But he was evicted in 2015 and 2017 for failing to pay rent and hauled into court for not paying his debts. It remains to be seen where the $700,000 came from.
Santos painted himself as an example of the American dream, son of an immigrant family who by grit and hard work made his way to employment at Goldman Sachs. Only the dream was a delusion. Goldman Sachs has no record of his employment.
This paragon of conservative virtues turned out to be simply a pretty shoddy conman.
Big Lie spreads
Santos, not surprisingly, embraced Donald Trump’s Big Lie, the claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. More than 180 other members of the new House Republican caucus echoed that Big Lie.
Santos has made it clear that he has no shame and no plan to withdraw. Will Republicans act to police their own membership and to stop this obvious fraud upon their own voters? If they refuse to act, they can tie up the Ethics Committee and neuter the FEC.
If Santos gets a pass, Republican leaders will be telling voters just who they are and what they will stand for. Honesty is for suckers. Partisan advantage trumps decency.
To gain power, Republicans are prepared to spread Trump’s Big Lie. They don’t hesitate to lie about their opponents.
And Santos shows they are prepared to put forth and stand by candidates who lie about their own families, education, employment, and lineage.
The party won’t police itself. It is left up to voters to do it for them.
The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is president and CEO of the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.