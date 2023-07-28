Remembering Charles W. Cherry II as an attorney and businessman

Like many others in the Daytona Beach community, I am deeply saddened by the tremendous loss of Attorney Charles Cherry, II. This young man was truly a dear friend of mine. I met him through his late father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Julia Cherry. They both served as one of my beloved mentors for more than 20 years.
Attorney Cherry was an exceptional businessman and lawyer. He was a risk taker, a change agent and one who spoke his mind when it came to voicing his opinion about community concerns. It is obvious that he got his fierce tenacity and outspoken demeanor from his great father.
We, as two African Americans who were educated, strong, self-sufficient, independent, and opinionated Black males had a great deal in common. After the death of his father, Attorney Cherry immediately followed in his father’s footsteps and got involved with the family business.
Often, I would spend many hours at the Cherry house, talking with Charles and his mother and father about education, business ownership, community, race relations, Black-on-Black crime, family, and politics.
Attorney Cherry had a strong visionary mind and a unique way of thinking about the world we live in. We would debate with each other for hours over serious issues affecting the Black community. Often, I would lose in these exhausting sessions, but I admired, appreciated, and loved every minute we shared together.
Astute fighter and trailblazer
His writing skills were impeccable and his perception of reading and understanding people of all races was remarkable and outstanding. We never would leave our conversations without asking about the family and always said, “stay in prayer,” and we loved, appreciated, respected, and admired each other.
I often called Attorney Cherry my little “smart” brother and he would quietly say, “Thank you, Dr.” and stay safe and stay strong in the struggle and justice for our people.
Attorney Cherry, like his late father, was often misunderstood because he was an eager, astute fighter, and trailblazer. On many community issues, he stood alone and stayed true to his belief. These are some of the reasons I admired and respected my friend, Charles Cherry II.
Finally, my friends and community, on behalf of Attorney Charles Cherry II, I leave you with a favorite quote of mine: “Because life is very fragile, extremely short and tomorrow is not promised, opportunities are like surprises; if you wait too long; you will miss them.” My brother, Attorney Charles Cherry II, truly lived his life and quite often used his opportunities.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is founder president and CEO of Save Children Save Schools, Inc. in Daytona Beach, www.savechildrensaveschools.com.
