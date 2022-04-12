SMA Healthcare has announced the addition of Alvin B. Jackson, Jr. to its board of directors. Jackson currently serves as the city manager for the City of Bunnell, a role he has held since October 2018.
“We are excited to add somebody with Alvin’s credentials to our board of directors,” said CEO Ivan Cosimi. “We know his wealth of knowledge and experience will be an asset to our organization and I look forward to working alongside him.”
Jackson has previous experience serving on boards of directors in the behavioral health industry. He most recently served on the board of directors for the Lake Sumter Mental Health Center and Hospital from 1993 to 2001.
He also served on the boards for both Florida’s Health and Human Services and LifeStreams Behavioral Health Center.
Jackson’s term will span two years and will begin immediately.
SMA Healthcare is a leader in behavioral health care and has over 55 years of experience providing comprehensive services to individuals living with addiction, mental illness or both. It offers a wide array of services in Citrus, Flagler, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
