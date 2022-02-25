As a person who still strongly believes in the importance of reading books in this technology-oriented age, I decided to ask friends whose opinions I respect to send me a recommended book that they would advise serious Black people to read or re-read, learn from and act on.
Tehuti Kambui
“The Destruction of Black Civilizations” by Chancellor Williams is one of the most important books for rebuilding of the collective race esteem of African people. Rebutting historical omissions, it offers a plan for the future.
Rodnell and Annie Collins
Former President Barack Obama’s book, “From Promise to Power” is a must read. It shows how Brother Malcolm X had an inspirational influence on Obama.
Paul D. Lee
Ted Vincent’s “Black Power and the Garvey Movement,” published by Black Classic Press is the best revisionist history of Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association, the largest mass Black rights movement in history, which at its height reported over 3,000 divisions in over 50 countries on five continents with membership in the millions.
It laid the foundation for the. Nation of Islam, Malcolm X, Kwame Nkrumah, Stokely Carmichael and the Black Power, Black Arts and modern Pan-African movements.
Kelly Navies
I recommend Toni Morrison’s novel, “Song of Solomon.” After reading it, take your own journey of discovery into your family’s heritage and legacy.
African American people need to reclaim our stories for healing and liberation.
Dr. Sharon Conn
My choice is “The American Kaleidoscope: Race, Ethnicity and the Civic Culture” by Lawrence H. Fuchs. In this anti-critical theory culture, this book on immigration, migration and affirmative action describes how ethnicity played a key role in where various groups settled in the United States.
Dr. Clem Marshall
In “Oromo” Gadda Melhaa portrays our Cradleland, Kush, governed tirelessly sans caste, class, patriarchy or hierarchy by Saafo, the spiritual balanced embedded in Black Motherhood that aborts tyranny.
Ibrahim and Carole Mumin
We recommend Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” Even though it is more than 30 years old, we like it because it ignores popular trends and pop psychology for proven principals for fairness, honesty and integrity.
Bill Hasson
Black music is my global life’s force in all of its cultural forms and applications even from the first sounds of birth. I choose Duke Ellington’s “Music is My Mistress.”
Peter Bailey is an author, journalist and lecturer.
