SWAC selects Sanders as football coach of the year

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has selected Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders as its coach of the year. The postseason football honors were announced on Monday.
Sanders led the Tigers to a 10- 1 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in SWAC regular season play.
Under Sanders’ leadership the Tigers are currently ranked in the top 15 of the FCS Coaches Poll and are also ranked in the top 25 of the Stats FCS Poll. The Tigers claimed the SWAC East Division title for the first time since the 2013 season.
For his efforts Sanders has been named a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Eddie Robinson award.
Sanders’ son, Shedeur, was named freshmen of the year. He had a stellar debut season for the Tigers as he has been named a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice award. At the conclusion of regular season play, he led the SWAC with a 68.7 completion percentage while passing for 2,971 yards (second in SWAC), 28 touchdowns (second in SWAC) and only five interceptions.
He averaged 270.1 passing yards (second in SWAC) per game while leading the Tigers to an undefeated 8-0 record in league play and their first SWAC Championship appearance since 2013.
This information is courtesy of the Southwestern Athletic.
