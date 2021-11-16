Teaching children to be thankful and to act grateful

It is of great importance that parents teach children to be thankful and to demonstrate their thankfulness by showing gratitude.
Understanding these two concepts better will allow us to pass them on to the next generations.
To be thankful means you are pleased by some person, place, or thing. Something went your way! Being thankful should make one more grateful. To be grateful is how we act when we are thankful. It is the appreciation one shows for being grateful.
A way of life
Let’s say you buy your son the basketball he wanted, he bounces it, shoots it, dribbles it, invites his friend to play with him, then
Leaves it outside for the sun and rain to fade its color and deteriorate it. He is thankful, but not grateful.
He felt happy to have it but being grateful means taking care of it by bringing it inside where the rain and the sun cannot deteriorate it.
Gratitude is a key to happiness and joy. It is an attitude that needs to be practiced daily. To be thankful and have gratitude does not mean everything is going your way. It does mean you understand things could be worse.
One Bible scripture commands us to give thanks in every situation (not for every situation): for this is the will of God in Christ concerning you. Other reasons to be thankful are it helps us to have joy in our hearts and joyful people make the world a better place to live.
Ways to demonstrate thankfulness
Being thankful and showing gratitude should be an attitude, a way of life. It should be the way we feel and act towards people places and thing. We should wake up every morning being thankful.
The fact is every American is richer than 75% of people in the world. In some countries children go hungry every day.
Many do not have safe places to live, proper buildings in which to attend school or trained teachers. Here are a few practical ways to demonstrate gratitude because of thankfulness:
Someone cooks you an enjoyable meal, show gratitude by washing the dishes. In your closet are clothes you love to wear. Show gratitude by keeping them off the floor.
You attend a great school. Show gratitude by cooperating with and being helpful to staff.
When we are not thankful, we become complainers. To complain means to express unhappiness about people places or things. It’s too hot! It’s too cold! We are told by the writer Apostle Paul, to do all things without complaining. Instead of complaining, become a part of the solution.
As we train children, remember children learn by example. They emulate us. We must behave like what we teach. Thankfulness expressed as gratitude begins with us.
As this Thanksgiving season approaches, let us commit to helping our children be thankful people who act with gratitude. As a results, our hearts will be joyful, God will be pleased, and the world will be a better place to live.
Dr. Diana Potter is the founder Mt. Calvary Academy in Daytona Beach
