The correct way to discipline a child

Discipline is defined as the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behavior, using punishment to correct disobedience.
A major part of discipling is the training segment. Training children the correct way to behave is paramount to their success and avoidance of punishment.
Punishment, the minor part of discipling, should be used as a last resort and only administered for deliberate rule breaking. Too much punishment or when punishment becomes a major part of discipling causes children to tune out or opt out of the plan altogether. Consistency in discipling is what makes the practice work.
Obeying rules involves being both introspective and extrospective.
That is being able to look within self and without the self to explain actions. Positive discipling involves setting family goals, parameters, consequences for rule breaking and consistency in practice.
The ‘why’ element
Every family will do well to develop household goals rooted in compassion and understanding of participants. This includes
rules, setting parameters or limits, consequences for rule breaking and being consistent to operate within those guidelines.
Begin setting goals by thinking about where you want the family to end up. Next, make map out a plan for how to arrive at your goals. The best time to start implementing the plan is at birth.
A consistent feeding, bathing, napping, and playtime schedule is a good start to introducing structure. Early on, beginning training by explaining family goals rules and consequences for rule breaking.
Explain the “why” element of disciplining when training. Make sure the plan is firmly planted in the mind of everyone involved and model the behaviors you desire.
Being consistent provides structure and gives authority to words. It provides a clear easy way to learn what is correct. Children in consistent environments learn faster, feel more emotionally secure, confident and gain control of their own behaviors sooner.
First-time alert
Rule breaking should be corrected the first time it occurs, not after the third or fourth time.
For example, Hannah who has been told jumping on the bed could cause a fall should not be asked to stop jumping on the bed then allowed to keep jumping repeating this scenario several times before finally receiving consequences for not stopping.
Stop jumping means stop jumping the first time. This helps to create a habit of producing expected behaviors.
Some children are better at being introspective while others are better at being extrospective. When rule breaking occurs, they may be able to clearly identify their part in the problem, while others point the finer outward to blame someone else. When introspection is not the child’s strength, it needs to be trained by the parent acting as interpreter of what went wrong on the child’s part until the child catches on.
Punishment plan must be clearly followed through. It is a harsher way of teaching that there are correct ways to behave, and consequences follow incorrect behaviors. Punishment can range from a simple reminder, time out, taking away privileges and so on.
It should never be done out of anger and should match the severity of the behavior. Great training can help eliminate the need for punishment.
Discipline involves a both a major part, clear training of expectations and a minor part, a harsher form of training involving consequences. Being consistent in expecting behaviors trained is important and punishment should never be done out of anger.
Dr. Diana Potter is the founder of Mt. Calvary Academy in Daytona Beach.
