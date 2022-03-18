The impact Black women had on sexism, racism, civil rights and politics

Harriet Tubman said in 1849, “I was the conductor of the Underground Railroad for eight years, and I can say what most conductors can’t say. I never ran a train off the track and I never lost a passenger.”
Tubman was an Underground Railroad activist, civil rights Black female and an abolitionist.
Harriet Tubman emerged as the dominant historical symbol of Black resistance to slavery, and she has been embraced, memorialized, commemorated, and championed by Americans from the late 19th century to the present.
Tubman’s representations changed over time and were captured by various segments of American society.
Harriet Tubman, the warrior, was a popular image from the late 1850’s into the Civil War, where she was allowed to ride at the head of Colonel James Montgomery’s troops, and later led a squad of Black spies on reconnaissance missions from the Union Army.
With the coming of Jim Crow and heightened white male chauvinism, most Americans in the mainstream forgot about Harriet Tubman, but African Americans did not.
She is often depicted as the Underground Railroad Conductor, and “Black Moses” or as the demanding “General Tubman.”
Sojourner Truth
Sojourner Truth,1826, was an African American female abolitionist and women’s rights activist. She was the first Black woman to sue a white man in a United States court and won in 1828.
Truth was the first Black woman to be honored with a bust in the U.S. Capitol. The bust was unveiled on April 28, 2009 and signed in order by former President George W. Bush on December 6, 2006.
Sojourner Truth’s famous speech entitled, “Ain’t I A Woman?” delivered at the 1851 Women’s Convention in Akron, Ohio she said, “Well, children, where there is so much racket there must be something out of kilter. I think that ‘twixt the Negroes of the South and the women at the North, all talking about rights, the white men will be in a fix pretty soon. But what’s all this here talking about?
Truth went on, “That man over there says that women need to be helped into carriages, and lifted over ditches, and to have the best place everywhere. Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud-puddles, or gives me any best place! And ain’t I a woman? Look at me! Look at my arm! I have ploughed and planted, and gathered into barns, and no man could head me! And ain’t I a woman?”
God bless these four powerful sheroes and thank each of them for their contributions to women, especially Black and brown women.
Sojourner Truth in 1826, Harriet Tubman in 1849, Fannie Lou Hamer in 1964, Shirley Chisholm in 1968, all were Black women activists and civil rights leaders who fought for women’s rights.
Our ‘sheroes’
In 2022, 196 years after Sojourner Truth started her fight for women’s rights in 1826, women are still struggling for their rights, especially Black and brown women. These women paved the way for Black, brown and white women to achieve politically.
They were pioneers, abolitionists, civil rights leaders, educators, religious leaders, and entrepreneurs. These four women had a great deal in common, i.e., strong will; a fighting spirit; vision; a belief in God; a risk-taker; fearless; and a strong supporter of women’s rights.
They faced racism and sexism daily during their struggles fighting for justice for women especially Black and brown women. African American women played a key role in the American Civil Rights Movement, from a historical perspective.
Without their struggle for freedom and justice, it would not have been possible for African Americans and people of color to achieve some symbol of racial justice.
However, African American women were never given the necessary credit that they deserved because of racism and sexism. Unfortunately, the battles these women had to fight some for over 150 years are still relevant today.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is an educational consultant for pre-K-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents. He is also a motivational speaker, author, former classroom teacher, superintendent of schools, college professor, college president and chancellor.
