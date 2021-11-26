Lincoln’s party and the New Orleans 1866 massacre

The first Gallup poll which measured church membership in 1937, resulted in 73 percent of adult Americans confirming they had some type of religious affiliation.

While membership remained around 70 percent during the next six decades, those who claimed to have a church affiliation fell below 50 percent for the first-time last year in 2020.

It is now at 47 percent.  And with the overall decrease, the relevancy of  Christianity, including the Black church, is being questioned  even more.  But those who  always expressed  ill will against the Black community will never question the relevancy of the Black church or its pastors.

Resilience and adversity

There are many reasons  behind the burning of  a Black church, past  or  present.  In the year  Alabama  Gov. George Wallace  made  his famous “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” speech, he also gave a very alarming newspaper interview. 

Wallace made it clear that  Alabama needed a “few firstclass funerals” to stop racial integration. One week later, four young girls were killed, and more  people  were injured  during the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham. 

Hours after Barack Obama’s election as president, a predominantly  Black church was torched in Springfield, Mass. 

Historically, Black men and women have shown a tremendous amount of resilience  in the face of racial adversity. Even with the  inhumane  brutality  of  slavery, they endured and advanced.  

The countless number of massacres  occurring  around the Reconstruction era were vicious assaults on Black lives and property.

Most of them were meant to hold back Black men and women from full citizenship, voting rights, land ownership, economic prosperity,  education, freedom of the press and labor rights. Despite the arsons,  violent  attacks and murders,  as  a people  they  were  able to  overcome  the  persistent  obstacles thrown at them.

Despite the lynching and social injustices suffered during the Jim Crow and segregation era,  they  still  continued to  prevail and achieve. 

Frustration and desperation  

One generation after  the next has  experienced  the  ability to spring back after major setbacks.  Through emotional pain, we have seen the ability to adapt and withstand cruel hardships.

We  also  see  the  frustration and even desperation  on the part of those who continue to resist  any form of  racial  progress  and equality.  Throughout four hundred years, white supremacy in America has been intimidated  by  the strength and determination  of  Black men and women  as well as the Black church.

Forgiveness in midst of tragedy

In 2015,  Emanuel AME Church  was the  location of the Charleston church massacre.  Dylann  Roof, a  white  supremacist,  walked into the church during Bible study and 45 minutes later he opened fire during the closing prayer.

Nine  church members  were killed.  Roof told one  of the survivors he  spared her life so she can tell the world he was killing worshippers at Emanuel AME because he hated  Black people.  Forgiveness is a core value of the Christian faith.  

During the bond hearing, several  family members of the victims  told  Dylann  Roof they  forgave him.  While everyone was not  as forgiving, the  powerful message of forgiveness united the community.  

The murder trial in Brunswick, GA for  three white men charged with  Ahmaud  Arbery’s killing is showing the nation a valuable lesson.  

Kevin Gough, a defense attorney in the trial  understands the  symbolism  and tradition of the Black church  and Black pastors.  The same is true for  Dylann  Roof. Roof hated Black people and chose the church  as the venue to kill them  while  making his  cruel statement. 

Never irrelevant

Traditionally, the church is  seen as the symbol of moral strength  and support  within the Black community.  

So, it is no surprise  that the presence of Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson  was  unwanted by Kevin Gough.

The  defense  attorney stated we didn’t want “any more Black pastors” sitting in the courtroom with Arbery’s family. He claimed their presence was “intimidating” the jury. Who was really intimidated? The jury or the attorney?   

The sight of Black pastors standing up for justice while giving support to those who need it will never be irrelevant. 

Kevin Gough should have known better. When you are wrong in your efforts to remove one Black pastor, one hundred more will answer the call and come to his aid.

That will  always  be the legacy of Black pastors. Now, tomorrow and forever.  

David W. Marshall is founder of the faith-based organization, TRB: The Reconciled Body, and author of the book “God Bless Our Divided America”.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.