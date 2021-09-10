The No 1 crisis in the world right now: climate change

On Jan. 20, 2015, at his State of the Union Address, former President Barack Obama made a statement that the environment would be the number one challenge in America and the world.
I personally thought he was incorrect, but I was well aware that the environment was something that human beings could not control. The devastating climate change had the power to create was indescribable, and I knew it was necessary to do more investigating and studying to understand the significance of Obama’s statement.
No greater threat
“No challenge – no challenge - poses a greater threat to future generations than climate change. We’ll continue to see rising oceans, longer, hotter heat waves, dangerous droughts and floods, and massive disruptions that can trigger greater migration, conflict and hunger around the globe.
The Pentagon says that climate change poses immediate risks to our national security. We should act like it,” stated Obama.
In the last week in August 2021, climate change has proven to the citizens that, when the environment speaks, America and the world must listen. Even though there was a category 4 hurricane that hit New Orleans, the city did not flood, because the levees were prepared to withstand the rain and the winds.
The federal government and army engineers spent $14.5 billion to create a flood protection system around New Orleans that worked. The recovery will be a different challenge because there is no electricity, no running water, and the sewer system has been destroyed, but the city is dry.
With fires raging in the country, and droughts in other locations, massive, unprecedented flash floods, tornadoes across the northeastern states, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
In these states, there were re- cord amount of rain, flooded out rivers, subways, bridges, cities, and there was nothing anyone could do, but shake their heads, and say it never was done before.
What should scare you
Destruction is the essence of climate and environment events, and it is the greatest challenge in the world today.
Hurricane Ida has been registered as the fifth most destructive hurricane in the history of America. It has impacted over seven states, and the recovery will cost America Trillions of dollars, and millions of people will be displaced, and must start again from the beginning.
The toll is likely to rise as the survey of the damage continues, and reminds America, the climate crisis is here now. Obama was correct in his assessment of the greatest threat to future generations was climate change.
Andy Horowitz, a Tulane University historian told Vox the day after the storm swept through his home in the city of New Orleans: “I think that should basically scare the shit out of us.”
Disasters will become a reality in the age of climate change. Recovery will become the challenge after the storms, and science will become the secret to our survival, and our sustainability.
Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net.
