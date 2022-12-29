Like everything else in our society, the collection of homelessness data has been affected by the COVID pandemic. 2020 was the last year in which comprehensive data was available.
Current statistics commonly reflect limited data when compared to that of 2020. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, in January 2020, there were 580,466 people experiencing homelessness on our streets and in shelters in America.
Most were individuals (70%), and the rest were people in families with children. They lived in every state and territory, and they include people from every gender, racial, and ethnic group.
Decision-makers are especially concerned about children and young people due to their developmental needs and the potential life-long consequences of hardships in early life.
Housing crisis
People in families with children make up 30 percent of the homeless population. Unaccompanied youth (under age 25) account for six percent of the larger group.
Additionally, individuals with disabilities have also: 1) been continuously homeless for at least a year; or 2) experienced homelessness at least four times in the last three years for a combined length of time of at least a year.
Chronically homeless individuals are currently 19 percent of the homeless population. Finally, veterans represent six percent of people experiencing homelessness.
Recently, the issue of homelessness was illuminated in historic proportions. Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color elected to the Office of US Vice President administered the oath of office to Karen Bass, former US Congresswoman, and first female mayor of Los Angeles.
Ms. Bass focused her inaugural remarks on her plans to solve the city’s housing crisis.
I commend Mayor Bass. Her recognition of the depth of the problem and placing its resolution in high priority is the only pathway to solving the problem. Her approach serves as a model for other public officials.
Dr. E. Faye Williams is president of The Dick Gregory Society and president emeritus of the National Congress of Black Women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.