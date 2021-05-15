Vets Create grant at Daytona State renewed

Daytona State College has announced an extension of its popular Vets Create program in the Mike Curb College of Music, Entertainment and Art, with funding provided by the Margaret McCartney & R. Parks Williams Foundation.
The program allows veterans and their immediate family members to enroll in a variety of creative courses as a means of expression, social reintegration, healing and engagement, as well as learning.
The extension covers enrollment in courses through June 30, 2022, and also expands the program to include any artistic or creative courses, including those in photography, theater and music disciplines.
Veterans, their spouses and dependents may still enroll in Daytona State’s studio art courses such as ceramics, drawing, painting and design. The grant will provide scholarship funds to cover course credits, lab and required fees, tool kits and art supplies specific to each course. The exact scholarship amount varies depending on which course is chosen.
The Margaret McCartney & R. Parks Williams Foundation was established in 2001 with funding priorities centered on education, veteran rehabilitative services, and the prevention of cruelty to children. It is currently managed through a partnership with the SunTrust Foundation & Endowments Specialty Practice department.
Veterans interested in being part of the Vets Create program should contact Trent Berning for an application at Trent.Berning@DaytonaState.edu, and must qualify for instate tuition. Space is limited so applicants are encouraged to act now. The deadline for submissions is before the requested class begins.
For more information, contact Trent Berning at 386-506-3347 or Trent.Berning@DaytonaState.edu.
