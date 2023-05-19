Today, guns are the leading cause of death for children ages 1-19. Teen mental health and teen suicide are the second cause of death for teens between the ages of 13-19 years old.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness 2023 report, suicide and mental illness among children and teenagers are at an all-time high. Some of the reasons are social media, peer pressure and a lack of adequate resources in Black and brown communities.
AR-15 rifles have been used to kill mass numbers of people in seconds. Where are the parents, grandparents, or significant adults in the household? Almost daily, AK- 47 assault rifle shootings in this country have been done by children ranging in age from 10 to 18 years old.
As a public servant and community leader, I am compelled to address this most pressing issue affecting our children, our future, our communities, Black and brown families.
Educational projects
Since my retirement in 2001, as a career educator, former superintendent of schools and college president, God gave me a ministry to help save our children, save our schools. I have made a concerted effort to reach as many young people as I can by doing the following:
Volunteering and serving on local, county, and national boards partnering with concerned and committed citizens to be an advocate for saving our schools, and saving our children, i.e., Head Start programs, children and family services and other youth and children’s groups.
Working with state attorneys, juvenile justice judges, youth groups, police officers, religious leaders, elected officials, and community leaders to address the causes and effects of crimes done by our children.
Authoring “A Parent Guidebook’’ for parents, grandparents, schools, teachers, churches, communities, local and state officials to assist parents in saving our children
Saving our schools. I was encouraged to write the parenting guidebook by my godmother, former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, who also wrote the foreword to the book. Mrs. Chisholm spent most of her life as a daycare worker, teacher, community leader and politician working on and implementing children’s policies, laws, and issues.
Conducting 30 to 40 professional development workshops and book signings at school districts around the country. These speaking engagements were for churches, senior citizen centers, community groups, local, state, and national Head Start conferences and educational organizations.
Authoring another book titled, “Parenting Forever Workbook,’’ which holds parents, grandparents, or adults in the household responsible for the children’s behavior. This workbook has seven modules addressing families, children and young people’s problems and solutions. It assists parents, grandparents, and adults in the household through a series of required workshops held on three Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday.
These required training workshops must be enforced by state attorneys, juvenile justice judges, law officers, and other concerned community leaders.
Imitating adult behavior
I am a firm believer that children are our greatest resource; they are an extension of us, and they are our future. God did not make any bad children. God did not make any dumb children. Because children imitate adult behavior, we, as adults made them dumb and bad.
Children learn from us. Our children learn from the adults around them. Our children are smart and our children are watching us. As concerned and responsible adults, we have to be careful when and what we do and say around our children.
Parents and adults should always remember; they are our children – not our friends.
Therefore, we must hold parents, grandparents, and/or adults in the household responsible for children’s behavior because children did not ask to be born. We, as adults, along with God, brought them into this world.
As Proverbs 22:6 states: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Early intervention is one of the key factors in rearing and raising children along with responsible and committed adults. Our country refuses to protect our children, yet we expect the children to protect and run this country in the future. What a hypocrisy!
Today, my friends, we are at a crisis in this country and our communities. We need to start now working together to save our future generations of children and young people.
Stay in prayer, stay healthy and stay safe.
Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is a former college president, military veteran, community leader, and founder and president/CEO of Save Children Save Schools.
