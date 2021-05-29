Yes, I am a nurse

Editor’s note: May is National Nurses Month.
My career path demonstrates that the way to becoming a registered nurse may begin in another profession. I first began my law enforcement career as a police officer for 10 years in the New York City Housing Police Department.
After the Housing Police merged with the New York City Police Department, I was promoted to police sergeant. I retired from the New York City Police Department after 20 years of service.
My decision to join the police department was partly based on my desire to change community policing and how the Black community viewed law enforcement. I knew the only way to make a change was to be part of the police force.
In the last years of my career, I worked in Brooklyn North precincts. I supervised task force officers assigned to monitor, control protests around the city, and rapid response to citywide emergencies.
A second career
The idea of becoming a nurse was always something I entertained. The desire was awakened when my husband, also on the police force, was injured in a near fatal motorcycle accident. While he was in critical care, I did everything to keep him clean, comfortable, and encouraged him to regain health.
The nurses working on his unit often commented that I was meant to be a nurse. Although I wanted to be a nurse as a child, I laughed because I thought, “I’m too old to do it now.”
One day, the Director of Nursing approached me and added her encouragement for me to pursue nursing. I decided at that moment, “When I retire, I’m just gonna go for it.”
When I finally retired and moved to Florida, I enrolled in the associate degree program at Daytona State College. As an adult, I entered the program with some trepidation coupled with the desire to become a nurse finally. After all, I was returning to full-time school education after more than 20 years. Like most adult students, I had to develop the discipline of studying while juggling home responsibilities and other commitments.
It was a challenge, but I completed the program and earned my RN license.
Master’s next
I began my RN career at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and later transferred to AdventHealth Daytona Beach. After a short period of time, I was asked and accepted to precept newly hired nurses.
I was recently promoted to relief charge nurse duties. I am also enrolled in a Jacksonville University BSN program and on track to complete my master’s degree.
I am a charter member of the Volusia Flagler Putnam Chapter, Inc. of the National Black Nurses Association because I believe in the importance of networking and connecting with other nurses of color.
The experience as a police officer has taught me the importance of facing challenges, representing our communities, and using the strength of numbers to mobilize and address critical challenges.
Membership is my way of giving back to my community.
Felicia Josey is a registered nurse at AdventHealth Daytona Beach.
