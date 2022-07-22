21 county-operated food sites convert to grab-and-go

Volusia County is now offering grab-and-go meals at 21 of its 55 Summer Food Service Program sites as now permitted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The county is providing free breakfast and lunch meals for children ages 18 and under. The program, which began June 6, is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide nutritionally balanced meals during summer break when schools are closed.
Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 12 unless otherwise indicated.
Children can stop by the following grab-and-go sites to receive breakfast and lunch in a bag. Parents cannot pick up meals without the children present.
DAYTONA BEACH
Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.
9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. through Aug. 12
Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St.
10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. through Aug. 12
John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St.
10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. through Aug. 12
Northwood Community Center, 1200 Ninth St.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center, 625 South St. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
DELAND
American Legion Orange Baker Post 187, 415 W. Voorhis Ave.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through July 29
Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave.
8 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12
DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
Hunters Creek Apartments, 930A Hunters Creek Drive
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 28
DELEON SPRINGS
Malloy Community Center, 330 E. Retta St.
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 12
DELTONA
Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
EDGEWATER
Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
LAKE HELEN
Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Drive
Grab and go: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 5
Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
Massey James Youth Center, 364 Church St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Aug. 12
NEW SMYRNA BEACH
New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway
10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12
OAK HILL
Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave.
10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12
ORANGE CITY
Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church), 289 E. Blue Springs Ave.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
ORMOND BEACH
Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. through Aug. 12
PIERSON
Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
SEVILLE
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1835 Barton St.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12
For a complete list of sites in Volusia County, visit www.summerbreakspot.com. For more information, call the Community Assistance Division at 386-736- 5956.
