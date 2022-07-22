21 county-operated food sites convert to grab-and-go

The food service program in Volusia County continues through Aug. 12.

Volusia County is now offering grab-and-go meals at 21 of its 55 Summer Food Service Program sites as now permitted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. 

The county is providing free breakfast and lunch meals for children ages 18 and under. The program, which began June 6, is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide nutritionally balanced meals during summer break when schools are closed.  

Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 12 unless otherwise indicated.  

Children can stop by the following grab-and-go sites to receive breakfast and lunch in a bag. Parents cannot pick up meals without the children present.

DAYTONA BEACH  

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. through Aug. 12

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St.

10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. through Aug. 12

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St.

10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. through Aug. 12

Northwood Community Center, 1200 Ninth St.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center, 625 South St. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

DELAND

American Legion Orange Baker Post 187, 415 W. Voorhis Ave.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through July 29

Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave.

8 a.m. to noon  through Aug. 12

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

Hunters Creek Apartments, 930A Hunters Creek Drive

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 28

DELEON SPRINGS

Malloy Community Center, 330 E. Retta St.

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 12

DELTONA

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

EDGEWATER

Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

LAKE HELEN

Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Drive

Grab and go: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 5

Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

Massey James Youth Center, 364 Church St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Aug. 12

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway

10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12

OAK HILL

Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave.

10 a.m. to noon through Aug. 12

ORANGE CITY

Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church), 289 E. Blue Springs Ave.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12  

Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

ORMOND BEACH

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.

9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. through Aug. 12

PIERSON

Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12

SEVILLE

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1835 Barton St.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 12  

For a complete list of sites in Volusia County, visit www.summerbreakspot.com. For more information, call the Community Assistance Division at 386-736- 5956. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.