The agricultural industry is the silent engine of Volusia County’s economy with local farmers creating jobs, feeding families and pumping more than $780 million into the local economy.
Residents can visit eight of the more than 1,500 farms in Volusia County during the 40th annual Farm Tour from 9 a.m. to noon (last tour at 11:30 a.m.) Friday, Nov. 19.
The University of Florida/Volusia County Extension and the Volusia County Farm Bureau jointly sponsor the farm tour, which has been a popular fall tradition since 1981.
WEST VOLUSIA FARMS
Melching Fields at Conrad Park, 555 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand: 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.
This picturesque, fan-friendly stadium has been the home of the Stetson Hatters for 21 seasons. Built in 1998 by the City of DeLand, it also hosts DeLand High School baseball and the DeLand Suns wood bat summer college baseball team. In 2018, the stadium hosted the first ever NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament in 2018, and the following year it was selected as the Sports Turf Managers Association College Baseball Field of the Year. This tour will be offered only once, at 8:45 a.m.
Sampsell Family Farm, 5931 Lake Winona Road, DeLeon Springs: 9 a.m. to noon
This emerging agricultural enterprise has raised whitetail deer for the past 10 years, selling and releasing trophy-sized bucks to various game preserves. See how this sustainable enterprise raises a reliable production of fawns and manages these deer. Thirty-minute tours will be offered at 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m.
Happy Hills Farm, 115 Nolan Road, Pierson: 9 a.m. to noon
This sheep farm was established in Babson Park by the late Dr. Deborah J. Lepley in 2010 and moved to Volusia County five years ago. The flock is composed of fullblooded dorpers, while the commercial line includes katahdin and dorper crosses. The farm sells its USDA inspected meat at the Artisan Alley farmers market in DeLand and sells its breeding stock to other farms and youth. The farm’s business model is “We don’t just sell sheep, we sell education.” Thirty-minute tours will be offered at 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m.
Vo-LaSalle Farms, 601 Johnson Lake Road, DeLeon Springs: 9 a.m. to noon
The Crump family owns this diversified vegetable farm, which sells directory to consumers. These fifth generation Florida farmers will discuss their latest vegetable varieties, citrus and orange juice, as well as cutting-edge irrigation techniques. Fresh-picked fruits, vegetables and a variety of items will be available for purchase. Thirty-minute tours will be offered at 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m.
EAST VOLUSIA
Deep Creek Preserve, 964 S. State Road 415, New Smyrna Beach: 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Volusia County manages this 8,040-acre conservation area, which is a key component of the wildlife greenway known as the Volusia Conservation Corridor. The preserve includes a cattle and silviculture ranch that was purchased with funds from the Volusia Forever program, as well as a separate parcel purchased by the St. Johns River Water Management District to provide future water resource facilities that will minimize impacts to Blue Spring. This tour will be offered only once, at 8:45 a.m.
Benedict Farms, 705 Airport Road, New Smyrna Beach: 9 a.m. to noon
Established circa 1934, this family run farm produces hay for its cattle, along with seasonal vegetables for the community. Fresh-picked fruits, vegetables, baked goods and jellies will be available for purchase. Thirty-minute tours will be offered at 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m.
New Smyrna Beach High School Land Lab, 868 Alberta St., New Smyrna Beach: 9 a.m. to noon
Meet the next generation of agriculturalists and learn about their innovative projects, such as livestock breeding programs and bee production. Participants will also learn about the FFA program and the impacts it has on Volusia County youth. Thirty-minute tours will be offered at 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m.
S & S Apiaries, 2429 Pioneer Trail, New Smyrna Beach: 9 a.m. to noon
Founder and owner Jesse Azam spent five years beekeeping for a large commercial apiary focused on crop pollination and honey production in his native Israel. Today, S & S Apiaries produces many varieties of honey, including orange blossom, gallberry, saw palmetto, spring, wildflower, mangrove and almond. Honey will be available for purchase. Thirty-minute tours will be offered at 9, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11 and 11:30 a.m.
Face coverings are highly encouraged.
For more information, contact the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension at 386-822-5778 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
