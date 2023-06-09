63 sites participating in Summer Food Service Program

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is sponsoring a Summer Food Service Program through Aug. 11 to provide free breakfast and lunch meals for children ages 18 and under. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides nutritionally balanced meals during summer break when schools are closed.
The following sites will serve meals Monday through Friday unless otherwise indicated. All sites will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
DAYTONA BEACH
360 Prep Sports Camp, 449 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
ALM Sports Summer Camp, 1300 W. International Speedway Blvd. (through Aug. 4)
Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club John Dickerson, 308 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (through Aug. 4; closed July 3 through 7)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The Chase Academy, 2400 S. Ridgewood Ave., Suite 17 (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Cherry Sr. Cultural & Education Center, 925 George Engram Blvd. (through Aug. 11
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Cradles of Greatness, 759 Derbyshire Road (through Aug. 11, closed July 3)
Breakfast: 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 3 p.m.
Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
DME Sports Academy, 2441 Bellevue Ave. (through Aug. 4)
Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to noon
Friendship Academy, 404 N. Charles St. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Northwood Community Center, 1200 Ninth St. (through Aug. 11; closed June 19 and July 3)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Palmetto Park, 450 Whitney St. (through Aug. 11; closed June 19 and July 3)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. (through Aug. 4)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Sunnyland Park, 825 Washington St. (through Aug. 4)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Victory Global Academy, 1051 Mason Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural Center, 1000 Vine St. (through Aug. 4)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
DEBARY
DeBary Hall Summer Camp, 198 Sunrise Blvd. (June 12 through July 28)
Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
DELAND
American Legion Orange Baker Post 187, 415 W. Voorhis Ave. (through Aug. 2, Tuesdays and Wednesdays only)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Boy Scout Hut, 716 N. Frankfort Ave. (June 12 through July 28)
Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club Spring Hill, 935 Adelle Ave. (through Aug. 4; closed July 3 through 7) Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
DeLand Church of the Nazarene, 913 E. New York Ave. (through July 27 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays only)
Lunch: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.
First Christian Church, 1401 W. New York Ave. (through Aug. 4)
Breakfast: 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
House Next Door Homework Club, 422 S. Delaware Ave. (through Aug. 11; closed June 19)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Salvation Army – DeLand, 1240 S. High St. (through July 21)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.
YMCA – DeLand, 761 International Speedway Blvd. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
DELEON SPRINGS
Malloy Community Center, 330 E. Retta St., DeLeon Springs (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast and lunch (grab-and-go meals only): 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
DELTONA
Boys & Girls Club Harris Saxon, 2329 California St. (through Aug. 4; closed July 3 through 7)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.
Life Fellowship Church, 1420 Courtland Blvd. (through Aug. 11; closed July 3 through 7)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to noon
New Hope Church, 2855 Lake Helen Osteen Road (through July 14)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wes Crile Park, 1537 Norbert Terrace (June 12 through July 28)
Breakfast: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
EDGEWATER
360 Prep Sports Camp, 2140 Riverside Drive (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 2 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club Edgewater, 211 N. Ridgewood Ave. (through Aug. 4; closed July 3 through 7)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
YMCA Southeast Volusia, 148 W. Turgot Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
HOLLY HILL
Boys & Girls Club Holly Hill, 1044 Daytona Ave. (through Aug. 4; closed July 3 through 7)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
YMCA – Holly Hill, 1046 Daytona Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
LAKE HELEN
Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Drive (through Aug. 4; closed July 3 through 7)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.
Massey James Youth Center, 364 Church St. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH
Babe James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club Oretha Bell, 813 Mary Ave. (through Aug. 4; closed July 3 through 7)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
OAK HILL
Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast and lunch (grab-and-go meals only): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ORANGE CITY
Backpack Buddies House, 167 N. Industrial Drive (through Aug 11; closed July 3 and July 4)
Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church), 289 E. Blue Springs Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH
Camp Destiny, 1060 W. Granada Blvd. (through July 28)
Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Nova Community Center, 440 N. Nova Road (June 19 through July 28)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
South Ormond Neighborhood Center, 176 Division Ave. (June 12 through Aug. 4)
Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
YMCA Ormond Beach, 500 Sterthaus Drive (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
PIERSON
Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave. (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast and lunch (grab-and-go meals only): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PORT ORANGE
YMCA Port Orange, 4701 City Center Parkway (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
SOUTH DAYTONA
James Street Park, 170 James St. (June 12 through July 28)
Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Additionally, the Summer Food Service Program will provide meals only to children who are enrolled at these sites:
AMI Kids Volusia, 1420 Mason Ave., Unit 110, Daytona Beach (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Atlas Academy, 1621 Espanola Ave., Holly Hill (through Aug. 4)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Bethel Christian Academy, 312 N. Duss St., New Smyrna Beach (through Aug. 11)
Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, 347 S. Keech St. (through July 26; closed June 15, 16, 19, 28 and 29)
Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
Little Explorers Montessori Summer Rec, 408 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater (through Aug 11; closed July 3)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, call Volusia County’s Human Services Office at 386-254-4648. Ask for extension 12980 or 12984.
