7 Street Band performs at Midtown Music Series

DAYTONA TIMES OUT & ABOUT
There was R&B music in the air on Saturday night at the Midtown Music Series in Cypress Park featuring the 7 Street Band.
Band members Wayne O’Neil, Allison Garvin, Victoria Canady, Marvin Reese, Tocorey Johnson and Eddie West performed a medley of music for the entire family to enjoy. Food vendors and community business vendors also were in attendance.
The Midtown Music Series’ next event is Saturday, Sept. 17, in Cypress Park starting at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Franchise Players. This group blends elements of soul, pop, smooth jazz, hiphop, and more for a unique musical experience.
PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./ HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM.
