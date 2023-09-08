‘A Chance of Redemption’ draws large crowd

A sold-out crowd attended the premiere of “A Chance for Redemption” on Aug. 26 at the Gillespy Theatre in the News-Journal Center on Beach Street. The play takes place in a Black-owned barbershop in 1977, within Midtown in Daytona Beach’s core.
Produced by Sheila Kay Davis, written by Lynn Thompson and directed by Tai Thompson – all with direct ties to the Daytona Beach community – “A Chance for Redemption” – delves into the lives and struggles of residents during that period in history, highlighting their resilience, community spirit and pursuit of redemption.
The production explores themes of hope, love and the power of second chances, resonating with audiences of diverse backgrounds.
