A weekend of classic cars

The 48th annual Daytona Turkey run was held last weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona Turkey Run, the largest combined classic car show and swap meet in the United States was held in the infield of the speedway. It kicked off on Thanksgiving Day and ran through Nov. 28. The Spring Turkey Run is scheduled for March 25-27, 2022.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Four Wildcats make 2021 All-SWAC team
- Wildcats show fight in loss to Seton Hall
- SWAC selects Sanders as football coach of the year
- Former UCF player killed in double shooting
- How many pastors can we have?
- Ensuring racial equity by expanding internet access
- Accountability was evident in Arbery’s case but no justice
- TSA Precheck enrollment event at airport
Latest e-Edition
Information Pages
Most Popular
Articles
- Tiger returns to golf course after being badly injured in car crash
- The legacy of Black pastors shines in the Ahmaud Arbery Trial
- Ocean Center hosts 11th annual Light up Volusia
- Dr. Walter Smith, former FAMU president, dies
- ‘WE FEEL OBLIGED TO GIVE BACK’
- Dr. Walter Smith, former FAMU president, dies at 86
- B-CU Athletics remembers legendary congresswoman
- Volusia health department hosting vaccination events
- Daytona Beach to host Christmas parade on Dec. 11
- Former Congresswoman Carrie Meek dies at 95
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.