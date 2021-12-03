A weekend of classic cars

Almita Williams, Mary Williams, Charlie Williams and Judy Williams came from Tampa for the Turkey Run.
A 1956 Chevy Belair was one of the classics on display.

The 48th annual Daytona Turkey run was held last weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona Turkey Run, the largest combined classic car show and swap meet in the United States was held in the infield of the speedway. It kicked off on Thanksgiving Day and ran through Nov. 28. The Spring Turkey Run is scheduled for March 25-27, 2022.

A lane of Ford Falcons
Eddy Johnson, Freddie Johnson, Gabriel Redding, David Williams and their grandson attended from Orlando.

