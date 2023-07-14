AACS celebrates African New Year with sunrise event

An inaugural celebration in Palm Beach of the African New Year was showcased at Jungle Hut Road Park Beach.
The sunrise gathering, celebrating the ancestral festival of the new year (Wepet Renpet) 6263 included African drumming, praises to God, and liturgy and song from those gathered in all white attire. Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin’s presence added to the experience.
It was a spectacular view to welcome the year 6263 of the 63rd century on June 21.
A turnout reassembled later to celebrate in the Great Room of the African American Cultural Society (AACS).
It all resulted after Robert Whiting was awakened one morning by the Spirit. He urged Whiting to celebrate the African new year since he’s the AACS Education chair and a Nile-Valley historian, in addition to earning an MBA from George Washington University, School of Business.
It became a collaboration when Whiting selected his committee: Melba McCarty, Melinda Morais, Edward Brown, and Linda Epps – including his wife, Harriett, not a part of the committee, but stepping up to help.
The committee researched the Internet but came up with nothing to develop a program.
“We had to start from scratch, so what we are experiencing is what this wonderful committee has come up with to celebrate this special day,” said Whiting. Theirs would be the first African new year celebrated in Palm Coast and the nation.
“We have placed a dedication plaque on the grounds outside,” said Melinda Morais - “in front of the pyramid - facing east to follow the ancestors: ‘WEPET RENPET, dedicated by AACS June 21, 2023, African New Year 6263, ‘Truth Crushed To Earth Shall Rise Again.’’”
“The African discovery of the Solar New Year was very significant because it brought the concept of time and a world clock that has and continues to guide the world,” said Whiting. “In essence, the Solar Year is a concept of time that has brought the world into being.’’
Without the Solar Year, how would the world operate?” questioned Whiting.
References to part of Whiting’s presentation can be found in the souvenir journal, where it states, “A solar calendar illustrates the season and dates based on the apparent position of the sun. The Kemetic (Egyptian) calendar consisted of three seasons, four months’ long.
“There were three decans (10-day weeks) each month. Five days of the year were added to the 360-day calendar with celebrations in honor of Kemetic deities. These additional five days completed the 365-day year, and this calendar, used in most parts of the world today, was developed in Africa; copied, and modified by the Romans.”
The ancient Egyptians brought civilization, technology, and knowledge to the rest of the world.
Donations as well were received for the free event, which included onscreen visuals, audience participation, and savory dining.
The program developed a drum salute by Maria White; greetings by Joseph Jones, AACS president; salutations and Theresa Carli Pontieri, Palm Coast City Council member.
The occasion was presented by Melinda Morais, AACS first vice president; invocation by the Rev. Dr. Kevin M. James, Sr., Palm Coast United Methodist Church; call to enlightenment, Melba McCarty and introduction of the speaker, Rosalina Michelle Whiting.
Robert Whiting, the speaker, discussed “The Significance and Importance of the African New Year.’’
It included a performance by the Kuumba Drum and Dance Ensemble of Tampa; reflections by Edwina Mezo Brown, Oslyn Bryant and Bryanna Ivey; libation ceremony, Nil-SowaLa; and closing remarks by Stephanie Matthews, chair of the AACS Board of Directors.
Special thanks were rendered to Linda Epps, Donna M. Gray-Banks and Meshella Woods for the flyer; videographer Gary Johnson; Jackie Dempsey and the Hospitality Committee; signage, Alton Dempsey, William Hopson, Berkeley Chandler, and Richard Barnes; as well as technical assistance by Dr. Reinhold Schlieper and Meshella Woods.
First Church men to host fish fry
The Men’s Ministry at First Church of Palm Coast will host a fish fry on July 15.
It’s a “takeout” meal from noon to 3 p.m. at the First Church of Palm Coast, 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast.
To reserve a meal for $20, call 904-392 0591 to reserve your meal or the church at 386-446-5759 for further information
